Mark Valladares

21 September 2019 – today’s press release

By | Sat 21st September 2019 - 10:07 pm

Labour must come clean about their Brexit plan – Lib Dems

Responding to reports that Labour will only decide which way to vote in a People’s Vote after a general election, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:

It is totally unfair of Labour not to be clear about their plan in government.

Through choosing whether to support leave or remain after the election, millions of remain Labour supporters could help elect a leave government.

Instead remain supporters must back the Liberal Democrats in a general election. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 21st Sep - 10:29pm
    Hard rain: Explaining the change is not too hard. In those last three years or more, Brexiters have singularly been unable to agree amongst themselves...
  • User AvatarHard Rain 21st Sep - 9:39pm
    @Martin I fear the problem will be explaining, on the way to that majority, why after three years of demanding a second referendum it will...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 21st Sep - 9:27pm
    Targeting may help but most Liberal Democrat gains were from the Conservatives until 2005 and coincided with a higher increase in the LD percentage vote...
  • User AvatarJohn 21st Sep - 8:18pm
    A good tone of speaking from Jo. Authority without talking down.
  • User AvatarMartin 21st Sep - 7:56pm
    Lie down, shut your eyes for a moment and imagine an election in which Liberal Democrats vow to revoke Article 50 and win an overall...
  • User AvatarRoland 21st Sep - 7:51pm
    Many thanks for bring this to our attention - I know a potential applicant...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall