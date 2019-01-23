23 January – Todays Press Releases and Updates

Updates:

Home Office EU Settled Status Scheme –

It is all very well to say that in the modern world, relying on a reference number that would give prospective employers or landlords access to the Home Office computer is enough. But in the wake of the Windrush, nobody trusts Home Office record-keeping.

Everyone knows that many eligible EU citizens won’t get their settled status in time from this incompetent Home Office by the end of the application period.

EU citizens living here in the UK are rightly worried what will happen after Brexit – especially in the event of a disastrous crash-out Brexit – and the Home Secretary should not dismiss those fears.

Thousands of EU citizens are being left at risk of being effectively undocumented and subject to Theresa May’s hostile environment.

Liberal Democrats demand better for the Europeans who’ve made their lives here and contribute so much to our economy, our public services and our society.

National Audit Office report on children’s social care –

We thought the days of Oliver Twist were long behind us, but this report shows otherwise. The Department for Education must listen to the NAO’s recommendations to ensure children’s lives are not at stake.

It absolutely beggars belief that Conservative Ministers don’t understand what has caused the increase in demand for children’s services. They should look in the mirror. They have consistently stripped away support in communities that need it the most.

Liberal Democrats demand better. Nothing is more important than making sure the most vulnerable children are looked after in society. Ministers must stop posturing and start understanding the real issues we face.

Sony’s move symbolic of Brexit uncertainty

Responding to the news that Sony is due to move its European HQ from the UK to the Netherlands to avoid Brexit disruption, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“Sony is the latest in a growing list of global companies that have pulled the plug on their headquarters in the UK. It is a symbolic indication of the serious uncertainty caused by the Tory Brexit mess. “It doesn’t need to be this way. The UK should be the first place foreign companies want to do business. We can ensure that happens by rejecting Brexit and staying in the European Union through a People’s Vote.” ENDS.

Liberal Democrats move to prevent May from holding Parliament hostage on Brexit

The Liberal Democrats will today seek cross-party support for establishing a ‘Business of the House’ Committee designed to prevent the Conservative Government from holding Parliament hostage on Brexit by pulling votes and running down the clock.

The party’s Brexit Spokesperson, Tom Brake MP, said the Liberal Democrats are taking action to ensure “Parliament is in the driving seat of the Brexit process, including making time to legislate for a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.”

The Liberal Democrats will table an amendment to the Government’s Plan B motion which would authorise the setting up of a Business of the House Committee.

If passed, the amendment would leave Parliament in control of the Brexit agenda. This would ensure all Brexit Bills could enter and proceed through the Commons in a timely manner and no Brexit-related debates or votes were wilfully delayed by Government.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said:

“Liberal Democrats will not stand by and allow Theresa May to shut down the right of MPs to deal with the damaging and unravelling consequences of this Brexit mess. “The Prime Minister might have survived a vote of no-confidence, but she has lost all authority in the House. “We will be seeking wide-ranging support for our amendment, so we can get on and rule out a chaotic no-deal and give the people the final say on Brexit.” ENDS.

Moran: PAC report highlights the increasing fragmentation of schools system

Commenting on the report by the Public Accounts Committee published this morning, Academy Accounts and Performance, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran, who sits on the committee, said:

“This report shows the risks which come from the increasing fragmentation of the schools’ system, and erosion of scrutiny and oversight, which has resulted from the Conservative’s ideological drive to create more and more academy schools. “Parents will no doubt be concerned that a lack of accountability will be jeopardising the quality of education their children receive. “I’m in no doubt we need far greater oversight and scrutiny of academies and am pleased that this report recommends a number of steps towards this. “The Liberal Democrats believe multi-academy trusts should be subject to the same inspections as local authorities, and that we need to return more power to local councils to oversee schools in their local areas.”

