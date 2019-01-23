Looking for something to take your mind off Brexit? The Liberal Democrat History Group can help! One hundred fifty years and six weeks ago, on 3 December 1868, William Ewart Gladstone took office as Prime Minister at the head of what can reasonably be accounted as both the first identifiably Liberal government and the first modern administration.

Gladstone was eventually to serve as Prime Minister on four separate occasions. The most famous, recognisable and enduring of all the Liberal Party’s leaders, he dominated British politics for more than thirty years. He brought to the leadership of the party and the labours of ministerial office a physical and mental temperament unequalled among former prime ministers. A voracious reader and bibliophile, who found leisure in his closely argued studies of the classical poets Homer and Dante, he also had a passion for physical labour, expressed in walking, estate work at Hawarden (his wife’s family home in north Wales), and tree-felling.

As Chancellor during the 1850s, he established his reputation for prudent financial innovation by replacing taxes on goods and customs duties with a progressive income tax and established parliamentary accountability for government spending. He swept away import duties on hundreds of products and established free trade almost as an article of faith. Although firmly devoted to the Church of England, he won strong support from Nonconformists for his attitude to religious questions, which at that time affected basic liberties as well as such matters as education.

After victory in the 1868 general election, Gladstone’s first government disestablished the Church of Ireland (an Anglican elite in a Catholic country), introduced land reforms in Ireland, passed the first Education Act, abolished the sale of military commissions and religious tests for university fellowships and introduced the secret ballot in elections. One of his early biographers described this period as ‘the Golden Age of Liberalism’. It advanced the Liberal assault on the remnants of the feudal order and laid the foundations of the modern state.

Issue 101 of the Journal of Liberal History, out this week, is a special issue devoted to Gladstone’s first government, 1868–74. Articles cover the general election of 1868; Gladstone’s first government: a policy overview; A Chapter of Autobiography as campaign document (the 74-page pamphlet Gladstone published in the middle of the 1868 election campaign); Gladstone’s first ministry and Ireland; Gladstone and the 1870 Elementary Education Act; Gladstone’s first government and the House of Lords; and the general election of 1874, which brought an end to the government. The issue is available to purchase from the Liberal Democrat History Group website.

On Monday 28 January, at 7.00pm, in the National Liberal Club, the History Group will be hosting a meeting to discuss this period, with Professor Jon Parry (Professor of Modern History at Cambridge University, specialising in the history of British politics and political ideas in the nineteenth century) and Dr David Brooks (Emeritus Lecturer in History at Queen Mary University London and organiser of the annual ‘Gladstone Umbrella’ weekend conference at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden). The meeting will be chaired by Baroness Liz Barker and will follow the History Group’s AGM at 6.30pm. All are welcome, and there’s no need to register – turn up. Further details are here.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.