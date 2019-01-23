Out of Brexit Chaos part 1: People’s Vote

Introduction
The Brexit process began as an internal Tory party squabble, but its resolution has to move from there to mature thinking about the future.
This means asking the rest of the EU for a significant extension to the Article 50 period. This is not for significant further negotiation — if Brexit has to happen, May’s deal is pretty good — but to enable things to be done with considered thinking about the future.
I suggest that the process needs a People’s Vote, but on a longer timetable than people are proposing to allow adequate preparation. It requires a Government of National Unity to provide stability for this to happen, and for enough time afterward for political parties to draw up manifestos in the light of the result, on which to have a General Election.
I’ll pick up the idea of a Government of National Unity a the second article (published tomorrow).
People’s Vote
Downing St recently drew criticism for suggesting that it could take a year to organise a People’s Vote. In the present state of anxiety, it is tempting to accelerate the process, but my plea is for it to be given more time because it is more than just enabling people to put crosses on ballot papers. Several things lie behind this:
Preserving democracy
Referenda risk undermining representative democracy. Unless the question is very specific, they carry a sense that those elected can’t be trusted. Proceeding too quickly now risks compounding this it can be spun as “MPs couldn’t fix this, so the people had to”, and inviting an “anti-politics vote”.
European Parliament elections
If the article 50 period is extended by more than a very short time, then we are likely to be taking part in elections to the European Parliament. At its best this dispatches the myth of the EU is undemocratic and gives a chance to talk about what the Parliament does. However, it risks voter fatigue if that is followed too quickly by a People’s Vote.
Listening away from London
Gordon Brown has suggested a listening process at a regional level across the UK. Things look different in the different regions of England, in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Preparations for a referendum can’t have the stamp of “remote Westminster”. A regional debate is needed before the question to go on the ballot paper is formulated.
Address rule-breaking
The Electoral Commission has fined the Leave campaigns for their behavior in 2016 and referred the matter to the police for criminal investigation. That’s led to suggestions of caution on the part of the Police because this is politically sensitive. We need time for this legal process to conclude so that the lessons from it inform changes in the regulations for the People’s Vote — with enough transparency to mean people see this as about fairness to both sides. As it’s hard to set aside a referendum even if the rules were broken, we need a way to catch rule-breakings as they happen.
Outside interference
There were concerns over interference from outside the UK — mainly from Russia — in the social media campaigning in 2016. This is a tougher nut to crack, but we need to do something to address this, so there’s not a sense that the result is “the will of Putin”.
Clarity about the question
The question needs to be unambiguous. Some have suggested a three-way question, such as ranking “Remain”, “May’s deal” and “No deal”. But Gina Miller, in her blog and on Twitter, has provided evidence of people thinking “No deal” means to carry on as we are (i.e. Remain), as there was evidence in 2016 of people voting “Leave” to keep things as they are (or were), without registering that this would mean a big change.
Responsible question
We mustn’t repeat the mistake of having a question where one option was well defined (Remain), and the other wasn’t (Leave). For the People’s Vote, there needs to have been adequate thinking about both options, which means the Leave option has to be something the EU is likely to accept (probably means close to May’s deal). There will need to be time for proper impact assessments of both options, whose results are made public.
It’s also essential that both options are viable, so the Brexit option is something the EU is likely to accept. With suggestions that Boris Johnson is using the “Donald Trump playbook”, Parliament would be grossly irresponsible to put an option on the ballot that would do profound harm — such as crashing out without a deal.
* Mark Argent was the candidate in Hertford and Stortford in the 2017 General Election
Hate to break it to you Mark but if Brexit has shown anything it is that the UK poltical system is broken and is staffed by at best third rate people. So worrying that peoples faith in our system will weaken is a bit like worrying the stable door is open, after the horse left years ago, had a good life in the paddock and died.
Your so called peoples vote to destroy democracy is the most dangerous option in the Brexit Process. Had the real polls been showing massive support may be. They have not changed and the views probably hardened on both sides. Politicians cannot be trusted I do not remember one saying if leave won the result would not be respected. How then can a peoples vote be different? The result has to be respected if it isn’t it will destroy the political system in this country.
Phil Winwood – what absolute rubbish! By extension we never need to have another General Election because the “people” made a decision last time! This continual carp that politicians cannot be trusted is insidious – obviously they have a variety of different views – the electorate’s wishes as to who should represent them in government changes, so why shouldn’t any change in the electorate’s views on Brexit be tested?
Of course, the country should never have been forced into having a referendum in the first place – but that is a different story and was mostly to do with the Conservative Party.
Phil Winwood
The last YouGov poll last week, on the EU, they have been doing these monthly for 18 months, said Remain 59 against an actual leave option 41%. 56% to Remain 44% to Leave on a general basis and 56 -44 in favour of a Referendum. It was widely reported on Sky News last Thursday, of course ignored by the BBC. The Sky poll on voters in Leeds on the TV at the weekend did say tight. However it will be recalled that YOUGOV went very, very close with the last General Election result with their massive consituency result 2 days before the election, and contrary to other polling, it was then treated with some scepticism but was almost bang on.
It was only 3 -4 months ago that support for a Refgerendum was in the 20’s now at at a minimum it is between 45 and 56. If Article 50 is delayed another 3-6 months, who knows what the figure may be!
Phil Winwood
Famously, of course, Farage said just before the result came though, that a 52 – 48 Remain result “would leave unfinished business”, and saying he would then continue the fight!
I don’t understand this “politicians cannot be trusted” argument anyway. Politicians are not some species apart from normal people! What distinguishes them? Who is a politician and who is not? My understanding is that they are people elected to make decisions on behalf of the population at large in a representative democracy, ie ALL those. However, what about all those in single issue and other campaigns, and those who assist in whatever way those trying to be elected? When I am canvassing people locally, as a candidate or sitting councillor, I often ask this question, and people often want to say I am not a politician!
It seems to me the distinction is between politicians people like and those they don’t!