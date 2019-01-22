22 January 2019 – today’s press releases

Labour must stop ‘chasing their unicorn Brexit deal’ – Jane Dodds

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds has criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s “intentionally ambiguous amendment” and urged the Labour leadership to stop “chasing their unicorn Brexit deal”.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

Brexit is a national embarrassment. The Prime Minister’s plan B looks no different to her plan A. Meanwhile, the Labour leadership continues to ignore its members, its voters and the country’s interests. With just 66 days to go until we leave the European Union, we do not have the luxury to wait for Corbyn to slowly inch his way toward backing a People’s Vote with an intentionally ambiguous amendment. The time for a decision is upon us. Corbyn and his frontbench must stop chasing their unicorn Brexit deal and let the public choose our country’s future through a people’s vote with the option to remain in the EU.

