22 January 2019 – today’s press releases

Labour must stop ‘chasing their unicorn Brexit deal’ – Jane Dodds
Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds has criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s “intentionally ambiguous amendment” and urged the Labour leadership to stop “chasing their unicorn Brexit deal”.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:
Brexit is a national embarrassment. The Prime Minister’s plan B looks no different to her plan A. Meanwhile, the Labour leadership continues to ignore its members, its voters and the country’s interests.
With just 66 days to go until we leave the European Union, we do not have the luxury to wait for Corbyn to slowly inch his way toward backing a People’s Vote with an intentionally ambiguous amendment.
The time for a decision is upon us. Corbyn and his frontbench must stop chasing their unicorn Brexit deal and let the public choose our country’s future through a people’s vote with the option to remain in the EU.
Swinson: Govt action on baby leave for MPs long overdue
Responding to the motion tabled by the Government to introduce proxy voting, Jo Swinson, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:
This change is much-needed and long overdue. The delay has already had serious consequences for MPs, their new babies and their constituents.
This announcement is not a guarantee and the Government must now work with all parties to ensure the vote on Monday is successful.
When 54,000 women face pregnancy and maternity discrimination at work every year, it is appalling that Parliament still operates such archaic rules for new parents when it should be setting an example for the rest of the country.
This is a momentous time in our country’s future with more crucial Brexit votes expected in the weeks to come. It is time for Parliament to get its act together so that voices of all constituencies will be heard, whether or not their MP happens to have a tiny baby.