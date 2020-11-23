23 November 2020 – welcome to my day…

Well, I’m back after a week off. The sun is shining, although the valley floor is shrouded in mist after a frosty night, so it’s not a day to linger unless you’re properly wrapped up.

In truth, I’d taken a week off because much of the joy of Liberal Democrat Voice has been rather lost of late. Attempts to disrupt the site by the use of fake e-mail addresses and, if I’m honest, the sheer grinding unpleasantness of some of our readers, made me wonder if the effort that I, and my fellow Editorial Team members, put in is really worthwhile.

I’ve always seen this site as an opportunity for Liberal Democrats, supporters of the Party and those who are “Lib Dem curious” to debate and discuss the issues of the day, propose new policy and campaigning ideas, and generally engage positively with each other in a respectful manner. It seems that there are too many out there who see it as an opportunity to settle old scores, browbeat or misrepresent those they disagree with or simply treat others with disrespect. It is, from an editorial perspective, wearing at best, deeply disheartening at worst. And, for the spirits of a volunteer Editorial Team, that can be a bit corrosive.

So, before you type that barbed comment, or that savage putdown, just think about what you’re hoping to achieve. If you value the site, you’ll bear in mind that, behind the front page, people, your fellow Liberal Democrats (for those of you that are Liberal Democrats), are having to deal with the consequences of your approach. And, ironically, that the tone of the comments influences potential readers, i.e. your audience.

As the social media world becomes increasingly dominated by the loudest voices, those minded to want to consider all sides of an issue are put off by the aggressiveness with which the zealots of all sides demand total fealty to their views. It’s not a world for Liberal Democrats, and certainly not this one…