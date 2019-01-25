Mark Valladares

25 January 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Fri 25th January 2019 - 11:23 pm

Brake: Lavery’s comments show Labour figures still ignoring party members

Responding to Ian Lavery’s comments that a People’s Vote would be divisive, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

I am sure many Labour voters will see these comments by their Party Chair as the real divisiveness.

He side steps the fact that campaigning for a public vote is Labour policy after last year’s conference.

Labour can either join the Conservatives and push this deeply unpopular Brexit through, or act in the interests of the country and on the wishes of their supporters and join the Liberal Democrat campaign for a People’s Vote, with an option to stay in the EU.

Davey: Appalling that Tories are willing to jeopardise peace in Northern Ireland

Responding to the concerns of Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that no-Deal Brexit could lead to border controls, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

It’s essential Theresa May puts keeping the peace in Northern Ireland above keeping the peace in the Conservative Party.

The Irish Prime Minister could not be more clear that Brexit is already posing a challenge to that hard-won peace. His warning today over the threat to the peace from a no-deal Brexit is surely the final argument Theresa May needs to take such a disastrous outcome off the table.

It’s appalling that the Brexiteer Tories are willing to jeopardise peace in Northern Ireland for the sake of their Brexit obsession.

The people of Northern Ireland deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. Theresa May must immediately rule out a no-deal Brexit and put her deal to a People’s Vote, with the option of an exit from Brexit.

  • Stimpson 26th Jan '19 - 1:04am

    Lavery is Red UKIP. A protectionist militant trade unionist who wants renationalisation, reindustrialisation and factories owned by the state and British medium sized firms employing British workers on final salary contracts. Flag waving socialism is insane.

