Scotland’s way out

No deal is better than a bad deal.

Theresa May

My prediction is that the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit. If Theresa May thinks what she had was a good deal, then all other deals must be a bad deal, so if all other deals are bad deals, then by her logic, we’d all be better off with no deal.

No one will get a deal that suits the majority because you can’t have the Customs Union without freedom of movement. One side don’t care about the Customs Union as long as freedom of movement is cancelled, and the other side don’t want a deal without the Customs Union.Therefore, a majority in the Commons will never be achieved no matter what deal is brought to the table by whoever – leaving this country in a situation where disaster contingency plans are being put in place and businesses are relocating their HQs.

The most obvious retort to this is that we will have a People’s vote. The country will make the right decision and we’ll all be saved from the scourge of Brexit…well I’m not as optimistic as you are. If this does go to another torturous referendum then I’m not so confident that the key sections of society, who would essentially make the difference, have changed their minds. They were never involved in politics in the first place, and whilst all this has been going on and both sides have been arguing tooth and nail, the key people are saying “I’m sick of listening to folk going on about Brexit.”

I don’t expect my main point to be very popular, but I now think that Scotland would be better off in the long-term leaving the UK, with the ambition of applying as a new member of the EU and adopting the Euro as currency, if we are forced into a NO DEAL situation.

Brexit has weakened the long-term prospects of the UK and left the door open to further regression. The future certainly doesn’t look bright, either, with hardline Tory Brexiteers queuing up to take the reins.

Whilst my plan would have a short-term impact on the economy, the long-term future of Scotland would be more optimistic than the bleak road we’re being led down. Wealth distribution would be fairer, the equality gap will be minimised, and businesses may find Scotland a more appealing place if it’s part of the EU.

This strategy could benefit the Scottish Lib Dems in several ways. It would attract independence supporters who feel the SNP hasn’t delivered, if they are offered a realistic strategy. It might make the rest of the UK think again about Brexit if the Union is at stake. It would also be a massive statement that shows the Lib Dems have the people’s best interests at heart. A referendum can be achieved through a coalition agreement with Labour, should an election come about.

I’m keen to hear alternative ideas or solutions, because at the moment I’m struggling to see another more appealing avenue out of this.