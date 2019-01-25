Why I call myself a Social Democrat

I have lots of friends who call themselves Liberals, and I agree with almost everything they stand for. So why don’t I call myself a Liberal?

If I did, perhaps I wouldn’t be called an “authoritarian”. It’d be nice to avoid the insult, but I can’t call myself a Liberal if I don’t know what it means

Much of the time, politics is a battle between the rights of the individual and the needs of the wider community. To be useful, I would want liberalism to help me pick a side in these battles.

I think the need of the community to avoid mass killing by a rogue gun owner trumps the rights of individuals to own guns. Does that make me an authoritarian?

Forcing drivers to wear seat-belts is certainly a restriction on individual freedom. But I think that’s a price worth paying for a substantial reduction in road death. Does that make me an authoritarian?

We have significant taxation in this country, and that restricts the right of individuals to spend their wages on what they think best. But reducing poverty is a higher priority for me. Does that make me an authoritarian?



Pretty much all left wing liberals would agree with me on the above. They say that is because they believe in negative freedom. But I’m afraid that sounds too much like linguistic gymnastics to me. I think it’s more straightforward to explicitly acknowledge that, in some cases, the direct rights of the individual are trumped by the indirect needs of the wider community.

That’s not to say I don’t believe in liberty. We should be very careful about restricting freedom. All too often, “the interests of the community” are weasel words for the interests of those in power. And the growing number of authoritarian states around the world show this in practice.

Yet the words “individual liberty” can be weasel words too. They can mean: “my freedom trumps anyone else’s.” They can mean: “I have the right to better support from the state, but someone else should pay the taxes to pay for that support”; “my children have the right to better housing provision, but those new houses better not spoil the view from my home”; or, “people in my country have a right to a job, and if that means unemployment in the developing world, that’s not my concern.”

I prefer to talk about defending the interests of those without power, such as victims of gun crime, the sick, and those whose lives have been blighted by unemployment. I want to support the interests of the global poor so they can earn their way out of poverty; protect victims of global warming; and defend those who suffer from crime, while working for rehabilitation for those who want a second chance.

However, defending the interests of those without power is not enough. On the hard left, that way of thinking can lead to a hatred of the successful. Hatred which damages our society and harms democracy, and hatred that simply doesn’t work.

Nation after nation has experimented with the hard left, and the results have been catastrophic. Economies wrecked in the name of social justice, followed by the kind of social chaos and privation we have seen in Venezuela which brings greater, not less, suffering for the vulnerable.

That’s why I like the words ‘social democrat’. They combine a commitment to fighting for the vulnerable, with a recognition that, for a democracy to thrive, the government must work for the whole of society, including the affluent.

Hard line left-wingers will claim this is impossible. That the rich will never allow a government that genuinely reduces poverty. But the experience of the world shows it is possible: in northern Europe, Canada, Australia and elsewhere. Almost without exception, the countries which people most want to live in follow these combined social democratic objectives.

Of course, our enemies deride us. Those on the hard-right call us anodyne wishy-washy moderates. Those on the hard-left call us red Tories, yellow Tories, or bland centrists. We should ignore them. To the communist, anyone who isn’t a ruthless Marxist revolutionary has sold out to capitalism. To the savage right-winger, anyone who believes in better provision for the vulnerable is allowing sentimentalism to get in the way of hard-headed economics.

We should wear their insults as a badge of pride. Hard line ideology is a lazy avoidance of the hard thinking that can really deliver a better society. We should not seek their approval.

Instead, we should support a programme of policies which both defends the interests of the vulnerable and maintains a healthy democracy. While a difficult balance, this the only way to improve society for everyone.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group, which was formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.