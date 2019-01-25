How does Jeremy Corbyn compare to past Labour leaders?

In response to the plummeting popularity of the Administration itself, revealed at Newbury and in the shire county elections, we have the Prime Minister’s botched reshuffle. If we were to offer that tale of events to the BBC light entertainment department as a script for a programme, I think that the producers of “Yes, Minister” would have turned it down as hopelessly over the top. It might have even been too much for “Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Them”.

The tragedy for us all is that it is really happening—it is fact, not fiction. The man with the non-Midas touch is in charge. It is no wonder that we live in a country where the grand national does not start and hotels fall into the sea.

One of the frustrating things about the current Brexit episode is watching Jeremy Corbyn perform in the Commons. The other day, on the Twitterdome, I compared Mr Corbyn unfavourably with past Labour leader, John Smith. I think it is fair to say that if John Smith were currently Labour leader he would, by now, have delivered a rhetorical blow to Theresa May comparable to that which he dealt to John Major with this passage of one of his Commons’ speeches

It caught the moment. The fact that I am still quoting it 26 years later is testament to its strength.

I have just finished reading Ben Pimlott’s biography of Harold Wilson. It is a great tragedy that Ben Pimlott did not live long enough to write a retrospective commentary about Wilson some years after he (Wilson) died. However, the 2016 edition of the tome did have a forward by Peter Hennessy which allowed some reflection on the place in history of Britain’s Prime Minister from 1964-1970 and 1973-1976.

In the forward, Peter Hennessy spends some time comparing Harold Wilson to Jeremy Corbyn (albeit in 2016). His analysis can be summed up with these of his words:

For all his striking achievement in the course of a single summer in 2015 in capturing the base and the leadership apex of the Labour party (with considerable support from the leaders of the fewer yet larger conglomerate trade unions), Jeremy Corbyn is simply not in the Wilson class. Crucially for Corbyn, his wit, his style, his policies simply do not run in the crucial middle, including th ebulk of the PLP. In terms of jumping and clearing the Labour Party’s internal fences, Wilson was a Grand National winner; Corbyn has yet to win a local point-to-point. The gap between them as parliamentary performers in the House of Commons similarly yawns chasm-like. Wilson was born to excel at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Pimlott’s biography narrates the remarkable long and thorough grounding which Wilson had in politics, as a civil servant and then a minister in Atlee’s post-war government. He resigned from that government in 1951,firmly allying himself with the left of the Labour party. His time as Labour party leader was remarkable in that he managed to work a path through the competing sub-tribes of Labour. Trying to reconcile the leftist Bevanites and rightist Gaitskellites, with fiery characters such as George (“If it’s Tuesday, I’m resigning”) Brown and Barbara Castle also in the mix, was nigh-on impossible and it is one of Wilson’s great achievements that he managed it for many years. But Wilson also had a remarkable skill to martial his party on policy and speech-making so that he often rang rings around his opponent, who was more often than not, Edward Heath.

Indeed, it is possible to look at a long list of Labour politicians of the past: Atlee, Wilson, Gaitskell, Castle, Jenkins, Callaghan, Kinnock, Smith, Blair, Harman, Beckett, Brown, David Miliband etc etc and conclude that any one of them would have rhetorically knocked Theresa May into a cocked hat by now, whereas Jeremy Corbyn never seems to manage it.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.