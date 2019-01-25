How does Jeremy Corbyn compare to past Labour leaders?

One of the frustrating things about the current Brexit episode is watching Jeremy Corbyn perform in the Commons. The other day, on the Twitterdome, I compared Mr Corbyn unfavourably with past Labour leader, John Smith. I think it is fair to say that if John Smith were currently Labour leader he would, by now, have delivered a rhetorical blow to Theresa May comparable to that which he dealt to John Major with this passage of one of his Commons’ speeches:
In response to the plummeting popularity of the Administration itself, revealed at Newbury and in the shire county elections, we have the Prime Minister’s botched reshuffle. If we were to offer that tale of events to the BBC light entertainment department as a script for a programme, I think that the producers of “Yes, Minister” would have turned it down as hopelessly over the top. It might have even been too much for “Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Them”.
The tragedy for us all is that it is really happening—it is fact, not fiction. The man with the non-Midas touch is in charge. It is no wonder that we live in a country where the grand national does not start and hotels fall into the sea.
It caught the moment. The fact that I am still quoting it 26 years later is testament to its strength.
I have just finished reading Ben Pimlott’s biography of Harold Wilson. It is a great tragedy that Ben Pimlott did not live long enough to write a retrospective commentary about Wilson some years after he (Wilson) died. However, the 2016 edition of the tome did have a forward by Peter Hennessy which allowed some reflection on the place in history of Britain’s Prime Minister from 1964-1970 and 1973-1976.
In the forward, Peter Hennessy spends some time comparing Harold Wilson to Jeremy Corbyn (albeit in 2016). His analysis can be summed up with these of his words:
For all his striking achievement in the course of a single summer in 2015 in capturing the base and the leadership apex of the Labour party (with considerable support from the leaders of the fewer yet larger conglomerate trade unions), Jeremy Corbyn is simply not in the Wilson class. Crucially for Corbyn, his wit, his style, his policies simply do not run in the crucial middle, including th ebulk of the PLP. In terms of jumping and clearing the Labour Party’s internal fences, Wilson was a Grand National winner; Corbyn has yet to win a local point-to-point. The gap between them as parliamentary performers in the House of Commons similarly yawns chasm-like. Wilson was born to excel at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Pimlott’s biography narrates the remarkable long and thorough grounding which Wilson had in politics, as a civil servant and then a minister in Atlee’s post-war government. He resigned from that government in 1951,firmly allying himself with the left of the Labour party. His time as Labour party leader was remarkable in that he managed to work a path through the competing sub-tribes of Labour. Trying to reconcile the leftist Bevanites and rightist Gaitskellites, with fiery characters such as George (“If it’s Tuesday, I’m resigning”) Brown and Barbara Castle also in the mix, was nigh-on impossible and it is one of Wilson’s great achievements that he managed it for many years. But Wilson also had a remarkable skill to martial his party on policy and speech-making so that he often rang rings around his opponent, who was more often than not, Edward Heath.
Indeed, it is possible to look at a long list of Labour politicians of the past: Atlee, Wilson, Gaitskell, Castle, Jenkins, Callaghan, Kinnock, Smith, Blair, Harman, Beckett, Brown, David Miliband etc etc and conclude that any one of them would have rhetorically knocked Theresa May into a cocked hat by now, whereas Jeremy Corbyn never seems to manage it.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Poor Jeremy never wanted to be leader in the first place. He was the reluctant candidate of the Socialist Campaign Group in the 2015 leadership election and expected to finish last.
With him at the helm Labour have become a party with a far left base and a Blairite majority in the parliamentary party. If they still had shadow cabinet elections Jeremy’s supporters wouldn’t get elected.
It’s all Ed Milibands fault he abolished shadow cabinet elections and introduced a new system for electing the leader that paved the way for Corbyn’s victory.
My prediction is that Labour will lose the next General Election whenever it is and Jeremy will probably still be leader by then.
That is when change will come probably driven by the big unions who will finally realise that Corbyn or someone like him simply can’t win.
Paul, where would you place May/Cameron in the list of Tory leaders or, more importantly, Cable/Farron/Clegg in ours?
Regarding Corbyn, I agree he is rather unprepossessing but then again so was Atlee. Is Corbyn an Atlee in waiting; I doubt it? However, ‘handsome is as handsome does’ and his policies on things that really matter ( welfare, employment rights, equality, taxation, etc.) are far more in keeping with ours than those of the party we propped up for 5 years.
It’s ‘list time’ again, is it? As someone who, as far as he can recall, has never voted Labour in his life (although I do admit in my misguided youth to have voted Conservative a couple of times) perhaps I should be debarred. But, what the heck, here’s my ‘top five’ for what it’s worth:
1. Attlee : Like Lord Liverpool more than a century earlier, a good captain of a team of stars. In fact, I think he actually did reach the rank of Captain during WW1.
2. Ramsey McDonald : Yes, ‘Ramsey Mac’, whom my grandfather knew when he was one of Leicester’s two MPs (the other was a Liberal) and who, before he committed heresy by forming a National Government (are you listening Mr Argent?) did more than most to build up the party to supplant the Liberals.
3. Hugh Gaitskell : The great ‘what if?’. He stood up to the left wingers before his untimely death. He could have shaped the post Tory decade rather than the next person on my list.
4. Harold Wilson : The great survivor. ‘White heat of technology’, the Open University, the 1975 Referendum, the Swinging Sixties, the pipe (although he apparently preferred cigars in private), the Gannex Mac from his ‘mate’ Joe Kagan’s factory in Elland.
5. Neil Kinnock : Faced down the left wing zealots, unlike Gaitskell, from the left wing. Pity how he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at that infamous Sheffield Rally. Never used five words when twenty five would do – a bit like a few more people I know!
As for the rest, well, in the immortal words of the late, great NFL coach, Vince Lombardi, “they couldn’t generate a pint of ‘p**s’”.
A safe pair of hands, or a coalition of chaos with the Tories…
It is not simply a question of rhetoric, it is also of quick thinking forensic dissection and analysis. Many leaders prior to Corbyn and May have had a facile command of repartee, though the best repartee does contain an underlying pertinent insight.
Repartee in the Commons ebbs and falls as the tide, it is the devastating, analytical deconstruction that really leaves a mark. Robin Cook was particularly effective. Paddy Ashdown did not rate himself as a speaker, but on occasion had the experience and intelligence (in both senses) to shred half baked policies. This is the ability that is so very missing in UK politics.
Corbyn has neither the intelligence nor quick witted repartee. In this, May is something of his soul mate: whatever expectations of intelligence that one might have expected of an Oxford graduate have long been extinguished. Of repartee, May has no idea; she likely thinks it is a word for an immigrant whose life she has made too uncomfortable.
Sorry Jenny Barnes it’s chaos whether it’s Labour or Conservative. The U.K. will be up the creek whoever delivers Brexit.
Until that issue is resolved nothing of substance will happen
expats,
“his policies on things that really matter ( welfare, employment rights, equality, taxation, etc.) are far more in keeping with ours than those of the party we propped up for 5 years.”
I think this is true to an extent e.g in giving workers a stake in companies etc., but not necessarily when it comes to widespread nationalisation. In terms of Labour administations the policies of new labour under Blair/Brown and Labour under Ed Milliband were probably a closer fit with Libdem policy.
Either way, voters rejected the Attlee government in 1951 and put the Conservative party back in power for 13 years . They rejected socialism again after Wilson/Callaghan and put Thatcher/Major back in power for 18 years. New Labour’s run of 13 years was based on adopting much of the policies of the prior Conservative administations.
Jermy Corbyn’s pledge to abolish tuition brought swathes of younger voters to Labour in 2017; but even with a Conservative party tearing itself apart before our eyes after years of public service and welfare cuts, British voters were not prepared to put a socialist government in power.
The Liberal Democrats must present a distinctively socially liberal/social democrat offer to the public and steer well clear of the centralised collectivism of socialism.