25 June 2020 – the overnight press release

PM must show global leadership in tackling the climate emergency

Responding to the publication of the Climate Change Committee’s annual report to Parliament, Liberal Democrat Climate Emergency Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

The climate crisis is doing irreversible damage to our planet. As this report shows, we need greater Climate Action Now so we can protect our planet for future generations.

Since the Conservatives adopted a net-zero target last year, we have seen agonisingly little progress. This Government are all talk and no action when it comes to the climate emergency .

With the UK taking a leading role at COP26, the Prime Minister must put his money where his mouth is and produce a world beating plan to create green jobs and cut emissions right across the board.