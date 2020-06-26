Mark Valladares

26 June 2020 – today’s press release

By | Fri 26th June 2020 - 11:50 pm

Lib Dems: Govt failing to stop spread of coronavirus in prisons

Responding to the latest Government statistics on COVID-19 in Prison and Probation Service in England and Wales, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

With more than 500 prisoners testing positive for coronavirus, but only 175 being released early, it is clear the Government aren’t taking seriously the spread of the virus in our prisons. They have completely failed to end overcrowding in prisons, allowing them to become a crucible for the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Liberal Democrats have been clear it is impossible to practice safe social distancing in prisons whilst they remain so overcrowded.

Ministers need to release all low-risk prisoners serving short sentences and suspend any new short sentences to alleviate the severe overcrowding. Otherwise the Government will continue to not only fail prisoners, but prisons staff, and their communities.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael Sammon 27th Jun - 12:49am
    Good point Kit. I much prefer our current policy than your proposals I’m afraid Stuart but thank you for bringing this up. The problem with...
  • User AvatarKit Ingoldby 26th Jun - 10:42pm
    'soaks up vast funds which would be far better spent on the UK’s conventional forces – more ships for the RN, better equipment for the...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 26th Jun - 10:24pm
    Joseph, referring to your comment of 1.34 pm, I suggest that quoting the Foundational Economy programme is not to the purpose. It is doubtless a...
  • User AvatarMartin 26th Jun - 9:54pm
    It's helpful to see the exchange of views. Attracting new members is an interesting side issue but is a short term view and cannot genuinely...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 26th Jun - 9:53pm
    Harold Wilson closed military bases 'east of Suez' in 1968 marking the official end of the British Empire. The decision to retreat from the east...
  • User AvatarGary Malcolm 26th Jun - 9:52pm
    Thank you for the comments. @Mark what the UK government did was to announce a plan without consulting local government meaning they had to react...