26 June 2020 – today’s press release

Lib Dems: Govt failing to stop spread of coronavirus in prisons

Responding to the latest Government statistics on COVID-19 in Prison and Probation Service in England and Wales, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

With more than 500 prisoners testing positive for coronavirus, but only 175 being released early, it is clear the Government aren’t taking seriously the spread of the virus in our prisons. They have completely failed to end overcrowding in prisons, allowing them to become a crucible for the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Liberal Democrats have been clear it is impossible to practice safe social distancing in prisons whilst they remain so overcrowded.

Ministers need to release all low-risk prisoners serving short sentences and suspend any new short sentences to alleviate the severe overcrowding. Otherwise the Government will continue to not only fail prisoners, but prisons staff, and their communities.