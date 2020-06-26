Report from the Federal Policy Committee meeting on 24th June

We met again on Wednesday 24th June, with a focus this time on motions we plan to submit for the virtual autumn conference. As previously reported, for a combination of reasons we don’t have any full policy papers this year, but are putting forward stand-alone motions in a few areas we’d like to raise.

It is of course up to the Federal Conference Committee which, if any, of these they select for debate, and if they do then of course they will be published in the normal way in due course, so I’m not going to lay out here their detailed content, but will give a general report.

First up was a motion written by our working group already looking at the “Nature of Public Debate” about information and how it has been used and misused during this crisis, and claims made by the government. We discussed the right way to get more accurate information, and also to hold the government to account. This also includes the role of the press, its regulation and how we can support good quality journalism.

Second was a motion that some Federal Policy Committee members have drafted in discussion with Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality and some other BAME representatives in the party, entitled ‘Racial Justice Cannot Wait’. This makes a wide range of distinctively liberal and urgent proposals in response to the current debate, for ways in which Britain can really confront and make a difference on race equality.

Next was a motion on Federalism in the UK. This has been led by some members in the Scottish party together with members from Wales and England, with a particular eye to next year’s devolved elections. The Committee gave its view, that, of course, we were clearly supportive of the principle of a federal UK, which has been the party’s established view for many years. We were also keen to ensure that the debate on the structure of the UK did not get bogged down in some of the difficult and unresolved questions about how devolution in England should work, which are very legitimate questions but need not to eclipse the important questions about other UK nations. We agreed to go back to the motion’s drafters with some comments, and with a view to possibly supporting it.

On Covid we will plan to set out in one motion many of the points Ed, Munira, Layla and others have been making, into a foursquare criticism of the government’s many failings in its handling of the crisis, and what it reveals about their whole approach to government.

On Europe we will similarly point out some of the many mistakes in the way the government is handling the remaining Brexit process and negotiations for the future relationship, and how we see this should work. Clearly, it will also express our clear longstanding and unchanging commitment to Britain’s place in the EU.

Finally, away from conference motions, we had a further discussion about the “PolicyLab” online member policy discussion project which is happening as part of our World After Coronavirus programme. This is now starting to go live, with a test phase under way this week. We think this is an exciting new way of involving members, and we hope as many as possible will engage in this once it is formally launched.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee