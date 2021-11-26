26 November 2021 – today’s press release

Government must reverse £30m aid cuts to Southern Africa to help tackle new variant

The Liberal Democrats have demanded that the government reverse aid cuts and launch an emergency Covid support fund, to help countries in Southern Africa contain the new variant spreading there.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats has found that the UK is slashing aid to Southern Africa and Zimbabwe by £30m next year, or by over a third (35%), a move the party described as “cruel and short-sighted.” In addition to this, UK aid spending on global health funding has been slashed by £243 million, from over £1.1 billion to 915 million, a 21% drop.

The proposed package would include:

Immediately reversing UK aid cuts to Southern African countries and global health funding, with a focus on supporting local healthcare systems

Setting up and improving systems to track and sequence variants in the region

Donating vaccine doses and boosters to help rapidly increase vaccination rates, particularly among vulnerable people

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said: