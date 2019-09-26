Mark Valladares

26 September 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Thu 26th September 2019 - 11:40 pm

I’d like to start by thanking TonyH for his comment. I’ve generally provided a list at the beginning of these pieces when there are three or more press releases, but he’s right to note that, given how pieces are prevented on our “front page”, it’s better if I do it if there’s more than one. So, I will going forward. We’ve only got one today though…

Lib Dems welcome NHS England’s Cross-Party Plans for Reform

The Liberal Democrats have today welcomed NHS England’s plans to reform the NHS and significantly curb the privatisation of NHS care.

The plans, agreed on a consensus basis and proposed by the NHS itself, look to be included in an NHS Reform Bill in the Queen’s Speech

The proposed Bill, which is designed to fully integrate Health and Social Care, will scrap Section 75 of the Health and Social Care Act 2012. This required compulsory tendering, often forcing parts of the NHS to compete rather than cooperate.

Vince Cable MP, Liberal Democrats Health and Social Care Shadow Secretary, said:

I welcome the measures to strip out doctrinaire measures which forced privatisation and competition in damaging ways.

The proposed Bill will hopefully rise above the ya-boo, tribal, politics of Westminster and advance the NHS on a cross-party basis. The cross-party Select Committee for Health and Social Care has endorsed the changes.

Liberal Democrats want to see genuine choice for patients without the damaging excesses produced in Section 75.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTerry 26th Sep - 11:57pm
    It's surely obvious by now, after almost three and a half YEARS that brexiters simply can't agree amongst themselves! (Even despite the support of many...
  • User AvatarTonyH 26th Sep - 11:50pm
    Thanks Mark.
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 26th Sep - 11:45pm
    @ Guy, An interesting question would be, “How many of those people would have felt the same had the decision gone the other way?”. And...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 26th Sep - 11:33pm
    Excellent comments from experts on radio 4 this evening. They said a new written constitution is too big a task in size and for difficulties...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 26th Sep - 11:26pm
    Stuart 25th May '16 - 10:58pm The question was whether Turkey could become a member state of the EU. Pardon my French, but Turkey does...
  • User AvatarGuy Voizey 26th Sep - 11:26pm
    @Mark there's evidence suggesting a lack of confidence in the Supreme Court's decision. A survation poll yesterday found 32 percent agree with Jacob Rees-Mogg that...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall