26 September 2019 – today’s press releases

I’d like to start by thanking TonyH for his comment. I’ve generally provided a list at the beginning of these pieces when there are three or more press releases, but he’s right to note that, given how pieces are prevented on our “front page”, it’s better if I do it if there’s more than one. So, I will going forward. We’ve only got one today though…

Lib Dems welcome NHS England’s Cross-Party Plans for Reform

The Liberal Democrats have today welcomed NHS England’s plans to reform the NHS and significantly curb the privatisation of NHS care.

The plans, agreed on a consensus basis and proposed by the NHS itself, look to be included in an NHS Reform Bill in the Queen’s Speech

The proposed Bill, which is designed to fully integrate Health and Social Care, will scrap Section 75 of the Health and Social Care Act 2012. This required compulsory tendering, often forcing parts of the NHS to compete rather than cooperate.

Vince Cable MP, Liberal Democrats Health and Social Care Shadow Secretary, said: