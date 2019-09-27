Mark Valladares

27 September 2019 – the overnight press releases

  • No-deal prep for health supplies shows Brexit must stop
  • Boris Johnson is the champion of the well-off, not the people – Davey

No-deal prep for health supplies shows Brexit must stop

Responding to the National Audit Office’s report on the Government’s preparations on health and social care supplies under a no deal Brexit, Liberal Democrats Health and Social Care Secretary, Sir Vince Cable MP, said:

This report reinforces what we already knew from the Yellowhammer documents. We know that a no-deal Brexit would have a devastating impact on the UK’s health and social care supplies.

The risk is very real that traders may not be ready for new border processes on 31 October. Given that 7,000 out of 12,300 prescription-only medicines come from or via the EU, delays in supplies could affect a huge number of people’s health.

People deserve better. Liberal Democrats will work with other parties to stop no-deal – and then campaign for an Exit from Brexit.

Boris Johnson is the champion of the well-off, not the people – Davey

Responding to new analysis published today by the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies, suggesting Boris Johnson’s proposed raising of the Higher Rate income tax threshold from £50,000 to £80,000 would cost more than £8 billion annually and mostly benefit those on high incomes, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

This shows what Boris Johnson does not want people to know – that if he manages to Brexit, his plan is then to slash taxes for the top earners, at the expense of ordinary voters.

Far from championing the people, Johnson really wants to take from the poor to give to the rich – he’s the Sheriff of Nottingham not Robin Hood.

With millions of people struggling to make ends meet, Johnson’s unfair tax policies would divide our country even more.

