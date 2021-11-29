Mark Valladares

29 November 2021 – today’s press release

By | Mon 29th November 2021 - 10:50 pm

PM must stop sale of vaccine manufacturing centre

The Liberal Democrats have demanded that Boris Johnson immediately steps in to halt the sale of the Vaccine Manufacturing Innovation Centre at Harwell near Oxford, describing the move as “short-sighted penny pinching.”

It was reported this morning that the centre is being sold off to recoup some of the money invested by the Government.

On a visit to the centre last year, Boris Johnson claimed that the new vaccine centre “will be able to manufacture enough vaccine doses for the whole UK population… which would transform how we beat this virus and prepare for future pandemics.”

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Boris Johnson must immediately step in and stop the sale of the Vaccine Manufacturing Innovation Centre, and reassure the public that the Government isn’t cutting back on our ability to manufacture the vaccines we need.

The Prime Minister himself underlined how important this centre will be to protect against Covid and future pandemics.

It is astonishing that the Government is even contemplating selling off this vital national asset, when the Omicron variant means we may soon need to manufacture new vaccines.

This looks like short-sighted penny pinching, at a time when ministers should be doing everything they can to keep the country safe from this and future Covid variants.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    @John Marriott "My love affair with hydrogen is based on the fact that the product of its burning is water" Water vapour - another greenhouse gas. "Mind yo...
  • Fiona
    Properly built, well insulated homes require less heating and are less likely to have ice on the inside, and I'd say the costs of not facing the reality of the ...
  • John Marriott
    You know, I really don’t think that some of you climate change ‘experts’ have any idea of how much all these proposed changes are going to cost. What coul...
  • Chris Perry
    Brad Burrows: Thank you for clarifying that for me. I am hoping to get a debate going and comments on the “whole systems approach” advocated in the longer ...
  • Matt Wardman
    Sorry - Swarkestone Bridge....