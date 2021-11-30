We need to respect asylum seekers’ choice of a new home, and streamline access to safe routes

It is quite easy to over-simplify the situation asylum seekers face. Learning from my foster child’s personal experience, I can see that complex nature, which I would never learn from my years of psychology training. Understanding refugees takes a combined effort from Westminster and the public to be in touch with the hearts and minds of the thousands fleeing to our shores.

We must accept refugees realise life challenges await in their chosen refuge even before they set off. Strange as it may sound, “a better place to live” is not the pulling factor for sanctuary. I realise my foster child is extremely perplexed each time one of her friends back home has a day in court. Self-isolating then dwells within the mind. It is why asylum seekers will try whatever means necessary to arrive at a country where they share distant relatives or a similar culture or simply an unexplainable innate feeling that they can become accustomed to the new place.

Accordingly, while it is easy to legally state a ‘safe country’ under the appendix of immigration legislation; the imposed definition could well be a vulnerable place to an asylum seeker. We need to allow refugees to state where they expect themselves to be safe. Besides, their journey adds to their life experience. The human mind does not mutually exclude each traumatic experience in life. When I accompany my foster child to sessions every fortnight, I can see that her childhood experience, then the changes in political situation in her home, her escape and, now, her school life each is a compounding factor to depression and anxiety. Each experience is a trigger and there is no cure. And she is in the more blessed group who can seek asylum via air routes. That is also a reason why there hardly is a documentary or book produced in the first person that we can easily access for our understanding. Asylum seekers suffer from traumatic experiences. Retelling their stories is to relive their trauma. Asylum seekers land on a shore that we perceive as a sanctuary, but they continue to face challenges in this place. There will be no other places where they perceive the ability to rebuild their lives.

In making sense of the above example, it is important to remember that each asylum seeker has their very personal story. And certainly, they go deeper than what can be printed.

From these experiences, I urge the government to kill off the so-called ‘New Plan for Immigration’ – the Borders Bill and, instead, place efforts in strengthening safe routes. People smuggling and modern slavery is indeed the focus, as we all know. There is no private enterprise methodology that can assimilate self, mind and place; and thus syndication usually is pure exploitation. However, the efficient action to end syndicates is to mandate safe routes now. As I mentioned, refugees have a valid reason to provide their definition of a ‘safe country’. We should not put them into a position where their escape is worsened by a frightening journey. Safe routes take away their vulnerability to syndicates acting as a messiah to their worries. Not only do syndicates involve high fees, binding asylum seekers for life, such organisations also manipulate minds, portraying themselves as a saviour and further torture refugees by not giving them a way out. Streamlined access to asylum claims and government support is the answer, rather than giving over unnecessary parliamentary time for revolting Bills.

And of course there is a lighter side. My foster child is now preparing for GCSE and wants to become a dietitian. Ever since she arrived, I can no longer find added sugar in anything in my supermarket trolley.

There is simply no ‘illegal asylum seeker’. Anyone in danger, who takes a frightening attempt to escape has a well-founded fear. Focusing on driving up conflicts in the society, Parliament or with foreign countries is certainly not providing help to the people who are escaping conflicts.

* Nick Chan is a member of Sevenoaks, Gravesham & Dartford Liberal Democrats.