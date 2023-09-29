29 September 2023 – today’s press releases

- IFS comment: People are sick and tired of this unfair, irresponsible government
- Sunak scrapping winter fuel allowance a “slap in the face” for pensioners
Responding to the IFS’s comments that this will be the biggest tax-raising Parliament on record, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP said:
This Conservative government crashed the economy and is making the public pay the price. This is the same party which promised not to raise people’s taxes and is now taxing families through the nose.
Despite this, Ministers have given tax cuts to the big banks, failed to close loopholes in the windfall tax on oil and gas giants and wasted eye watering sums on dodgy PPE contracts.
No amount of empty Conservative promises can undo this damage. People are just sick and tired of this unfair, irresponsible government.
Responding to reports by Sky News that Rishi Sunak is considering scrapping the winter fuel allowance for most pensioners, Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions Spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said:
Scrapping the winter fuel allowance would be a slap in the face for pensioners facing soaring energy bills this winter.
Rishi Sunak must be living on another planet if his thinks this is the answer to the country’s problems. Pensioners have worked hard and paid their taxes all their lives, they shouldn’t be made to pay the price for the Conservative Party crashing the economy.
Liberal Democrats would double the Winter Fuel Allowance to offer extra help to pensioners, paid for by a proper windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.