ALDC by-election report: 28th September

There were 5 principal council by-elections this Thursday. We stood candidates in all 5 and had some excellent results. Holding two wards in South Norfolk and coming very close in North Yorkshire and the Scottish Highlands.

Starting on South Norfolk District Council where two vacancies were being contested in South Wymondham ward and Mulbarton & Holy Cross ward. Both were Liberal Democrat defences and we held both in the face of strong challenges from parties and independent candidates who had not stood previously.

Congratulations to Cllr Carmina McConnell (South Wymondham) and Cllr Robert McClenning (Mulbarton & Holy Cross) and the team in South Norfolk on your hard-fought wins.

South Norfolk DC, South Wymondham

Liberal Democrats (Carmina McConnell): 286 (35%, -12.4%)

Conservative: 268 (32.8, +4.9%)

Labour: 173 (21.2%, -3.5%)

Green Party: 89 (10.9%, new)

South Norfolk DC, Mulbarton & Holy Cross

Liberal Democrats (Robert McClenning): 667 (37.1%, -11.4%)

Conservatives: 434 (24.2%, -10.8%)

No Description: 404 (22.5%, new)

Labour: 164 (9.1%, -7.4%)

Green Party: 128 (7.1%, new)

On Highlands Council in Scotland we sadly just missed out on retaining Tain & Easter Ross ward. Thank you to Charles Stephen for standing and for increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote (while the SNP share of the vote plummeted). Despite the Lib Dems moving forwards in the seat a new independent candidate won in the 6th round of the STV count.

Highlands Council, Tain & Easter Ross (first preferences)

Independent: 1022 (41.5%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Charles Stephen): 603 (24.5%, +3%)

SNP: 464 (18.8%, -11.8%)

Conservative: 207 (8.4%, -2.2%)

Labour: 88 (3.6%, new)

Green Party: 56 (2.3%, new)

Scottish Libertarian Party: 23 (0.9%, new)

On North Yorkshire Council, Lib Dem Duncan Ross ran the Conservatives very close in Hutton Rudby & Osmotherley ward. A safe Conservative seat in May’s local elections Duncan and the local Lib Dem team increased the Lib Dem share of the vote by 14% and finished just 200 votes behind in a very strong second place. Well done to Duncan and North Yorkshire Lib Dems!

North Yorkshire Council, Hutton Rudby & Osmotherley

Conservative: 954 (48.4%, +8.9%)

Liberal Democrats (Duncan Ross): 747 (37.9%, +14.2%)

Green Party: 243 (12.3%, new)

Yorkshire Party: 27 (1.4%, new)

The fifth and final by-election contested on Thursday was on Wolverhampton City Council in Bushbury South & Low Hill ward. Thank you to Ian Jenkins for flying the Lib Dem flag and polling 12% of the vote. Labour held the ward overall.

Wolverhampton City Council, Bushbury Hill & Low Hill

Labour: 686 (59.2%, -5.4%)

Conservative: 256 (22.1%, -0.5%)

Liberal Democrats (Ian Jenkins): 139 (12%, -0.8%)

Green Party: 78 (6.7%, new)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.