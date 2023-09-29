A taxing question

The UK needs to spend a lot of money in order to deal with its collapsing public sector. There are daily reports of crumbling schools, poor transport infrastructure, shortages of staff and beds in the NHS and so on. Any new government is going to face the problem of where the money to restore public services will come from.

The question of how to pay for better public services is a much more acute one today than it was a generation ago when Tony Blair came to power. Partly because of this, the present Labour Party sounds almost fatalistic in its lack of ambition. The Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, talks of funding additional expenditure out of economic growth – but what growth is she talking about? She may well not inherit any growth at all if and when Labour comes to power. So Labour ministers avoid talking about any new spending commitments at all. ‘Wait and see till we’re in government’ tends to be their approach. Is that why we’re meant to vote for them? So we can wait and see what happens if we do?

In fact, it is difficult to see how a future Labour government, whatever the extra money brought in by measures like going for the non-doms, can afford to do very much. It is already giving up ending the two-child benefit cap, watering down its plans for a green revolution and refusing to say that it will spend more on education. But to be fair to Labour, what choice does it have? Isn’t the question of where money for new spending is going come from a real one?

Should the Lib Dems revisit a policy which they were the only party to advocate in 2001 (and which arguably did no harm to their electoral chances at the time), namely a small increase in the basic rate of taxation? As the recent Lib Dem conference recognised, there is a problem here. In 2001, when people were doing relatively well, promising to raise taxes a little was acceptable to a lot of people. In 2023, when there is arguably a more urgent need to spend more and public services are in a state of collapse, it is easy to understand why people might see an extra tax burden as the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Haven’t they just had to deal with inflation and rising mortgage rates? Is the government really going to take away even more of their money? It’s when a tax rise is most needed that it’s least acceptable.

A tax rise may be the wrong approach in such difficult circumstances, but three things are worth saying in defence of examining our tax situation. Firstly, people are much more willing to accept taxes when they know what the money will be spent on. So-called ‘hypothecation’ happens at local level – council tax can go up by 5% rather than 3%, but the extra has to be designated for a specific spending area, care services. And the Lib Dems in 2001 said that the extra penny on income tax they were advocating would be spent on education.

Secondly, although the Institute for Fiscal Studies published a report on September 29th saying that tax levels in the UK were at their highest in 70 years, it also published a study two weeks ago which received much less publicity and which was called ‘British tax system in need of reform’. Both documents are well worth reading. The second document makes clear that there are many possible changes to the tax system (they mention, for instance, the way council tax is based on property values from as far back as 1991, surely an anomaly) which have nothing to do with the level of income tax. So even if Lib Dems don’t want to advocate a rise in the basic rate of income tax, there are plenty of significant changes to the tax system they could suggest.

The third point is that this Conservative government may try to reduce taxes before the next election – or at least promise to do so if re-elected. What are opposition parties going to do then? Will they have the courage to say that even the present level of taxation only puts our tax levels in the middle of the range for developed countries? The present Labour opposition appears hamstrung by its inability even to suggest that taxes could be a benefit to society – the subscription we pay for living in a civilised community..

If it doesn’t win the outright majority some (but by no means all) pundits expect it to win, Labour will need the Lib Dems to give it some backbone. Being serious about how a new coalition government is going to find the money to implement its policies is one way of doing so.

* Mark Corner is a UK national, who teaches economic history and philosophy at the University of Leuven, is married to a Czech EU official and lives in Brussels. He has just published A Tale of Two Unions suggesting that Brexit may damage the British Union unless the UK becomes more positive about the way the European Union is structured.