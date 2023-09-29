Artificial Intelligence means we need a Universal Basic Income

There continues to be severe pressure on various UK public services, such as health, criminal justice, and social care. Reform of these services is badly needed, to improve outcomes for service users, patients, and victims, as well as providing value to the public purse.

However, the UK’s poor economic outlook makes reform challenging. The UK’s productivity is lower than France and Germany, the number of long-term sick has risen by 500,000 since Covid, and the annual cost of servicing Government debt is £83 billion in interest payments alone.

Artificial Intelligence

Yet there is a potential solution – Artificial Intelligence (AI) – which consultancy PwC says could grow the UK economy by 10% (£232 billion) by 2030. The predicted gains are from boosting innovation and increasing productivity, which can then make public services more effective.

Examples of how AI can reform public services, include: smart transportation, fraud detection, energy management, remote monitoring and more.

For example, AI could be used in healthcare to anticipate when someone may need preventative support, while internet-of-things devices could be used to help support the elderly. Predictive analytics could be used to identify businesses best-placed to receive grants and loans.

The introduction AI is already happening, and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has proposed a range of recommendations to improve the UK’s readiness and abilities in this area.

The potential knock-on effects of AI – such as on the protection of personal data and the jobs market – do need careful oversight and solutions.

Protecting personal data

There are growing risks to people from governments and businesses holding large amounts of their personal data, and as well from rogue algorithms.

However, with the right regulations and use of technology (such as blockchain), data can be broadly decentralised and controlled by people, rather than by state officials or corporations.

Additionally, if coding was open source, then algorithms can be effectively monitored and challenged by regulators, journalists, and technology experts.

Managing disruption to jobs

PwC estimates that 30% of UK jobs could become automated by the mid 2030s, which is concerning. While the introduction of technology in a sector can also lead to wage stagnation.

However, the World Economic Forum says there are “96 jobs of tomorrow” in digital and human-facing roles. These are broadly across seven sectors – care, data and AI, engineering / cloud computing, the green economy, people / culture, product development and sales / marketing.

Yet UK employers have generally been poor at upskilling or reskilling workers in areas where there are skills shortages, and this needs to urgently change.

Universal Basic Income

Even with a shift in upskilling and reskilling, the use of AI also necessitates a rethink on Government tax and spending to protect society.

This could involve introducing a Universal Basic Income (UBI) – a regular payment to adults below retirement age. The potential scale of this leads to invariably questions about affordability.

However, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said in 2021: “Artificial intelligence will create so much wealth that every adult in the United States could be paid $13,500 per year from its windfall as soon as 10 years from now.”

AI would bring in additional tax revenues from growing the economy – potentially tens of billions of pounds. Additional taxes on automation could be introduced. While income tax and national insurance could be reformed (with no loss to anyone) to take into account the introduction of UBI.

Identifying further revenue then becomes a question of political priorities. Altman proposes raising revenue from businesses and land values. Economist Yanis Varoufakis, who prefers the term ‘universal basic dividend’, advocates funding it from quantitative easing and corporate dividends.

As well as offering financial protection, the introduction of UBI could stimulate creativity and entrepreneurialism, positively reshaping economic freedom and happiness within society.

Conclusion

The use of AI can lead to more effective public services, alongside higher economic growth. If the challenges associated with AI can be managed, with improved readiness, UBI, proper reskilling and upskilling, and data safeguards, then the UK will be well placed to seize this opportunity.

* Mike Giles is a Lib Dem councillor in South Oxfordshire.