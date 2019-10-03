3 October 2019 – today’s press releases

Jane Dodds: Politicians must right WASPI Injustice

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has responded to the WASPI campaign’s defeat in the High Court, claiming it is the responsibility of politicians to right the injustice suffered by WASPI Women.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MP commented:

This ruling will undoubtedly be disappointing for all those women affected. Women who have campaigned tirelessly to reverse the unfair change to their pensions. My thoughts are with all these women today. This ruling must remind us politicians that it is our responsibility to right the injustice suffered by WASPI women. We cannot expect judges to solve issues we have failed to fix. I call on the UK Government to ensure that the WASPI women are properly compensated for the failure of government to properly notify them of changes to the state pension age.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal for the post-Brexit Irish border, calling it an unworkable proposal that is designed to fail.

Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long MEP has said the UK Government proposals to offer “two borders for four years” as an alternative to the backstop are “in no way serious.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MP commented:

Boris Johnson’s proposals for the Irish border are clearly unworkable because they are designed to be unworkable. Johnson knows his proposals will be rejected by Parliament and by the EU. He is simply looking for an excuse to pursue the catastrophic no deal Brexit he really wants. Welsh Liberal Democrats will oppose these damaging proposals that would threaten the Northern Irish peace process and impose a hard Brexit on the entire UK. We will continue to fight to give the people the final say and the opportunity to stop Brexit.

Naomi Long MEP added: