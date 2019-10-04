Caron Lindsay

A Lib Dem GAIN, a strong hold and a couple of mini surges in last night’s by-elections

By | Fri 4th October 2019 - 7:34 am

Some good results in last night’s by-elections.

First of all, a gain for the party in Somerset for new Councillor

Clarence ward in St Albans is a stronghold for us anyway, but we managed to increase our vote even further with this strong hold. Congratulations to the St Albans team and new Councillor Josie Madoc.

To put it mildly, Clacton is not an area of strength for us, yet Callum Robertson few the flag and saw a 2% vote rise.

It’s really important to have a presence in by-elections like that to build our support and getting people used to voting Lib Dem.

In Cardiff, our vote grew by over 6%. Well done to Sion Donne and team.

There’s one more to come – and my nails are rather bitten. We stand a good chance of taking the second seat in a double by-election in Bridge of Don in Aberdeen. They are counting this morning. …

Watch this space….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTony Harris 4th Oct - 8:08am
    What great news. I have always admired Nicola. I can fully understand how somebody could be a Lib Dem supporter for many years before joining...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 4th Oct - 8:08am
    I am interested to see that it is thought that the abolition of the House of Lords should be seen as drastic. If this essential...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 4th Oct - 7:00am
    If "faith is lost in the currency" we have higher than desirable levels of inflation. The task of the govt is to steer a sensible...
  • User AvatarHard Rain 4th Oct - 6:58am
    @Flo I am very much still interested in renewables. Which is the wind turbine manufacturer please? I've still got a few contacts. Thanks
  • User AvatarGlenn 4th Oct - 6:52am
    Flo Liverpool did not vote remain. It was a nation wide one person one vote referendum, not a general election with seats. Nowhere voted anything....
  • User AvatarNom de Plume 4th Oct - 5:18am
    @Jonathan Coulter If the anti-Semitism took the form of verbal abuse there will be no evidence, only testimony. Luciana Berger found the enivronment sufficiently uncomfortable...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint
Thu 17th Oct 2019
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint