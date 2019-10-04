A Lib Dem GAIN, a strong hold and a couple of mini surges in last night’s by-elections

Some good results in last night’s by-elections.

First of all, a gain for the party in Somerset for new Councillor

Clarence ward in St Albans is a stronghold for us anyway, but we managed to increase our vote even further with this strong hold. Congratulations to the St Albans team and new Councillor Josie Madoc.

To put it mildly, Clacton is not an area of strength for us, yet Callum Robertson few the flag and saw a 2% vote rise.

Clacton East (@Essex_CC)

IND 37% (+37)

CON 37% (+5)

IND 16% (+16),

Lib Dems (@CRobertson_LD) 4% (+2)

LAB 3% (-6)

GRN 3% (+1).

Independent GAIN — ALDC (@ALDC) October 3, 2019

It’s really important to have a presence in by-elections like that to build our support and getting people used to voting Lib Dem.

In Cardiff, our vote grew by over 6%. Well done to Sion Donne and team.

Whitchurch & Tongwynlais (@cardiffcouncil) result: CON: 36.4% (-4.5)

LAB: 28.0% (-10.0)

PC: 15.9% (+2.3)

LDEM: 13.9% (+6.3)

GRN: 5.8% (+5.8) Con HOLD. A good vote share increase by @cardifflibdems and our candidate Sion Dunne — ALDC (@ALDC) October 3, 2019

There’s one more to come – and my nails are rather bitten. We stand a good chance of taking the second seat in a double by-election in Bridge of Don in Aberdeen. They are counting this morning. …

Watch this space….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings