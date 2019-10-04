A Lib Dem GAIN, a strong hold and a couple of mini surges in last night’s by-elections

Some good results in last night’s by-elections.
First of all, a gain for the party in Somerset for new Councillor
Norton Fitzwarren & Staplegrove (@SWTCouncil) result:@LibDems: 53.7% (+17.6)
CON: 38.6% (+21.2)
GRN: 5.2% (-13.3)
LAB: 2.4% (-5.1)#LiberalDemocrats GAIN from Independent.
Well done @tdlibdems and our candidate, Cllr Andy Sully! pic.twitter.com/4tNd93ZAbd
— ALDC (@ALDC) October 3, 2019
Clarence ward in St Albans is a stronghold for us anyway, but we managed to increase our vote even further with this strong hold. Congratulations to the St Albans team and new Councillor Josie Madoc.
Clarence (@StAlbansCouncil)
@LibDems 1177 68.8% +4.9%
Con 314 18.4% +3.4%
Lab 112 6.5% -3.9%
Green 107 6.3% -4.3%#LiberalDemocrats HOLD
Congratulations to @StAlbansLDs and new Councillor Josie Madoc (@JoboMa) pic.twitter.com/oblBC1nbzW
— ALDC (@ALDC) October 4, 2019
To put it mildly, Clacton is not an area of strength for us, yet Callum Robertson few the flag and saw a 2% vote rise.
Clacton East (@Essex_CC)
IND 37% (+37)
CON 37% (+5)
IND 16% (+16),
Lib Dems (@CRobertson_LD) 4% (+2)
LAB 3% (-6)
GRN 3% (+1).
Independent GAIN
— ALDC (@ALDC) October 3, 2019
It’s really important to have a presence in by-elections like that to build our support and getting people used to voting Lib Dem.
In Cardiff, our vote grew by over 6%. Well done to Sion Donne and team.
Whitchurch & Tongwynlais (@cardiffcouncil) result:
CON: 36.4% (-4.5)
LAB: 28.0% (-10.0)
PC: 15.9% (+2.3)
LDEM: 13.9% (+6.3)
GRN: 5.8% (+5.8)
Con HOLD.
A good vote share increase by @cardifflibdems and our candidate Sion Dunne
— ALDC (@ALDC) October 3, 2019
There’s one more to come – and my nails are rather bitten. We stand a good chance of taking the second seat in a double by-election in Bridge of Don in Aberdeen. They are counting this morning. …
Watch this space….
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings