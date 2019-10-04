George Kendall

If we make Jeremy Corbyn PM, we’ll leave with no deal

By | Fri 4th October 2019 - 10:25 am
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn often tell me not to quote the Murdoch media. They forgot their own advice when they retweeted a false claim by Sky NewsSky’s Jon Craig implied that Jo Swinson was the only leader opposed to Corbyn as leader of a government of national unity. Yet Anna Soubry the leader of Change UK was at the meeting, and she is resolutely opposed to Corbyn, as are most of the 34 independents. So many that, even if the Lib Dems did support him, Corbyn wouldn’t have a majority.
Nonetheless, the Labour and SNP leaderships constantly push this attack line. As these attacks seem to be worrying a few Lib Dems, let’s consider what would happen if we did what they say.

Corbyn’s policy is to extend article 50, then have a general election. If this results in a Labour government, he would negotiate his own version of Brexit and then have a referendum. Of course, if Johnson won that election, we would instantly leave the EU with no deal. That this doesn’t worry Corbyn raises all sorts of uncomfortable questions.

Ellie Mae O’Hagan, no friend of ours, makes an important point in this tweet. If the Lib Dems installed Corbyn as interim leader, it would devastate the chances of hundreds of Lib Dems trying to unseat Tory MPs. Forget Chuka Ummuna replacing Mark Field, Luciana Berger replacing Mike Freer, Phillip Lee replacing John Redwood. What O’Hagan fails to point out is that, if the Lib Dems committed political suicide in this way, the Tories would be all but guaranteed a majority in the coming election and so the country would almost certainly leave with no deal.

So why are Labour and the SNP laying into the Lib Dems? Why claim our insistence on a compromise candidate for PM will increase the chance of a hard brexit? They ignored us for years, why attack us now?

Simple. We are now a threat.

After we beat both Labour and the Tories in a UK-wide poll for the first time in our history, they pretended our success didn’t worry them. They now feign indifference to our steady rise in Westminster polling. They won’t admit, but they know, as Andrew Rawnsley puts it, that Jo is the wild card of the coming election.

The SNP, despite their current Scottish polling, are nervous. With Corbyn sitting on the fence on Brexit and the Scottish Tories losing their popular leader, they hope to sweep the board in Scotland. But then they remember how Jo took her seat back from the SNP in 2017, and how the Lib Dems are now seen across the country as the main Remain party.

They mean us harm, but let’s not panic, because their attacks will probably help us. The public won’t punish Jo for blocking a politician with record unpopularity from becoming PM. And when the Tories run a scare campaign about Jo putting Corbyn in number ten, these smears will actually help us.

So when we read the attacks of hard leftwingers against Jo and our party, don’t be disheartened. They are a sign of success.
Of course, this doesn’t get us anywhere in stopping a hard Brexit. Corbyn couldn’t get a majority as leader of an emergency government to stop a no deal Brexit, but maybe someone else could. Despite the Lib Dems being second in a recent poll clearly Jo wouldn’t have the support of Labour MPs.
Maybe we should be asking Corbyn if he’d be willing for anyone else to lead it. Or whether, instead, he’d prefer a no deal Brexit.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 4th Oct - 10:00am
    When push comes to shove, I trust that despite the apparent capitulation to falsity of so many Tories, the majority of MPs who believe that...
  • User AvatarSimon Shaw 4th Oct - 9:48am
    What an utterly weird comment, Jayne. Boris Johnson is the elected leader of the largest party. According to your logic (sic) I and and other...
  • User AvatarChristian 4th Oct - 9:24am
    When a lot of people you know have never voted Lib Dem before start saying that they plan to at the next general election you...
  • User AvatarFlo Clucas 4th Oct - 8:57am
    Hard Rain Wind energy was done on the Cammell Laird site. If you are interested in renewables, the EU paid to retrofit houses, train local...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 4th Oct - 8:54am
    Surprising honesty from a Liberal Democrat. MP, Jamie Stone. Shocking but not entirely surprising. Jeremy Corbyn is the elected leader of the largest opposition party....
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 4th Oct - 8:54am
    @Tom Harney "I am interested to see that it is thought that the abolition of the House of Lords should be seen as drastic. If...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint
Thu 17th Oct 2019
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint