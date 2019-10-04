If we make Jeremy Corbyn PM, we’ll leave with no deal

Corbyn’s policy is to extend article 50, then have a general election. If this results in a Labour government, he would negotiate his own version of Brexit and then have a referendum. Of course, if Johnson won that election, we would instantly leave the EU with no deal. That this doesn’t worry Corbyn raises all sorts of uncomfortable questions.
Ellie Mae O’Hagan, no friend of ours, makes an important point in this tweet. If the Lib Dems installed Corbyn as interim leader, it would devastate the chances of hundreds of Lib Dems trying to unseat Tory MPs. Forget Chuka Ummuna replacing Mark Field, Luciana Berger replacing Mike Freer, Phillip Lee replacing John Redwood. What O’Hagan fails to point out is that, if the Lib Dems committed political suicide in this way, the Tories would be all but guaranteed a majority in the coming election and so the country would almost certainly leave with no deal.
So why are Labour and the SNP laying into the Lib Dems? Why claim our insistence on a compromise candidate for PM will increase the chance of a hard brexit? They ignored us for years, why attack us now?
After we beat both Labour and the Tories in a UK-wide poll for the first time in our history, they pretended our success didn’t worry them. They now feign indifference to our steady rise in Westminster polling. They won’t admit, but they know, as Andrew Rawnsley puts it, that Jo is the wild card of the coming election.
The SNP, despite their current Scottish polling, are nervous. With Corbyn sitting on the fence on Brexit and the Scottish Tories losing their popular leader, they hope to sweep the board in Scotland. But then they remember how Jo took her seat back from the SNP in 2017, and how the Lib Dems are now seen across the country as the main Remain party.
* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.