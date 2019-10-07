Lord William Wallace writes… Brexit endgame?

This feels like the endgame for Brexit – and quite possibly for Boris Johnson. Briefings in Sunday papers on how the prime minister will refuse to resign when Parliament next votes him down – remember, he hasn’t won a single vote yet – to force the Queen to dissolve Parliament and let him fight an election on the ‘betrayal’ of Brexit suggest that he doesn’t expect the latest negotiations to succeed, and doesn’t know how to evade the terms of the Benn ‘Surrender’ Act.
The tactical judgement of Johnson’s advisers is that they can win an election on these terms, in spite of leaving themselves open to attack from the Brexit Party for being pushed into another extension.
Others have their own tactical considerations in mind. The SNP want an early election, before the embarrassing trial of Alex Salmond is due to start in the New Year; that’s one reason why they’ve said they’re willing to accept Jeremy Corbyn as a brief caretaker prime minister. Many Labour MPs rightly fear an early election, under an unpopular leader and against an effective populist; quietly, many would welcome an alternative caretaker premier who would hold things together while the Conservative Party fell apart.
It’s to our advantage for the bankruptcy of the Conservative approach to Brexit to sink in to the British public – which means an election some time after October 31st, or preparation for a referendum overseen by an interim government.
Which should come first, election or referendum? Labour strategists see the attractions of a second referendum before an election, allowing them then to campaign on their domestic agenda. The problem is that it necessarily takes much longer to prepare for a referendum – agreeing the questions and the competing campaign organizations, allowing for a better-informed campaign over several months. Since this will only happen if and when the current government collapses, it will require more than a caretaker government: a ‘government of national unity’ which could hold together through at least 4-6 months, presenting a budget, taking unavoidable decisions, coping with unexpected crises abroad and at home. That would mean not just agreeing on the temporary head of government but negotiating a coalition agreement, and allocating Cabinet and ministerial posts among several parties and a clutch of independents. That’s a different order of complexity than a 4-6 week caretaker government during an election campaign, and requires a much higher level of mutual understanding and trust. Remember, we have hard experience of coalition government.
Events may well sweep tactical preferences away. We may find ourselves in an acute constitutional crisis in three weeks’ time. The gradual departure of one-nation Tories from a party that has been taken over by its radical right may speed up. We can take advantage of developments, but we cannot control them. Jo Swinson has been right to resist accepting that Jeremy Corbyn has the right to take office if Johnson is forced out; he could not assemble a Commons majority behind him either. Replacing a weak Prime Minister for whom Dominic Cummings pulls the strings with a weaker man for whom Seamas Milne pulls the strings would provide no solution for the current chaos.
So we will most probably end up with an election first, at some point over the winter. The Liberal Democrats are getting stronger month by month, winning by-elections, gaining members, at last bringing in additional funds. Working in London, I happily note that we are taken much more seriously than we used to be. A city lawyer even said to me last week that our record in the coalition qualified us for government, and that she would now be campaigning for Chuka Umunna. And I met a businessman whose name I knew from the media, at a charity concert, who told me that he had just joined our party – ‘my children persuaded me’.
An election will not leave us in an easy situation. Which would you prefer: an outcome in which one party (most probably not ours) wins a bare majority of seats on a third or less of the votes, or one which creates a Parliament with 3 or 4 significant parties apart from ourselves, none of which have more than 200 seats? But the time to worry about that will be after October 31st; we have to get past the immediate crisis first.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
when the polls have been saying for a long time that people now want to remain in the EU WHY HAS THAT NOT BEEN HEARD! (apart from the right wing press). It should be all over the internet linked with our Revoke article 50.
William quite rightly poses the question whether we prefer a referendum or an election first? We aren’t the final decision-makers on that, but we do have an influential voice.
As a Liberal Democrat, I’d prefer an election first. It’s not unrealistic to believe we can take swathes of Tory seats and many from Labour.
From a Brexit perspective, though, I want a referendum first. If that happens and Remain wins then Article 50 is Revoked and it’s all over.
If the election comes first, then precisely because there are so many parties with significant support, the composition of the HoC would be a complete lottery. How confident are we that Johnson won’t get a clear majority leading to a crash out Brexit on around 30% of the vote? I’m not anywhere near confident enough about that to risk it.
This is the country’s biggest crisis since WW2 and it involves an issue that is central to who we are as Liberal Democrats. Therefore, for me our priority has to be to stop Brexit, even if that limits our gains in a subsequent GE.
Even on a practical level, we won’t be forgiven if we’re not seen to be willing to anything, and that really does mean anything, to stop Brexit. Right now, our red line on Corbyn makes that look a hollow pledge to many who would otherwise support us.
A GNU with a Prime Minister other than Corbyn is clearly the answer, even with the practical difficulties William points out, but we shouldn’t be qualifying our pledge to do anything to stop Brexit. Let the rebel Tories do that.
Here from a distance it seems clear to me that Boris Johnson is doing everything he can to provoke the opposition to vote him down, preferably before he has to send the letter asking for an extension from the EU. I expect the Queen’s speech to be impossible for the opposition to digest, in the hope of a vote of no confidence.
From there, Johnson probably hopes either that the opposition can’t agree on a Government of National Unity, which would trigger a general election, which might enable him to postpone the election over 31 October, causing a Brexit without a deal, or he hopes that the Lib Dems will support a Corbyn government, which would enable him eventually to use the slogan “Vote Lib Dems, get Corbyn”.