Caron Lindsay

Election countdown: Candidates selected in Scotland

By | Mon 7th October 2019 - 10:25 am

Everyone is expecting a General Election in the next few months. Liberal Democrats have been preparing for this and have selected candidates in most seats. 

Here’s the current state of play in Scotland:

Held seats

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross: Jamie Stone MP

East Dunbartonshire: Jo Swinson MP

Edinburgh West: Christine Jardine MP

Orkney and Shetland: Alistair Carmichael MP

Formerly held seats

Argyll and Bute: Alan Reid (former MP)

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk: Jenny Marr

Dunfermline and West Fife: Rebecca Bell

Gordon: James Oates

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Denis Rixson

North East Fife: Wendy Chamberlain fights the most marginal seat in the country where the SNP and his wife make up the majority.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber: Craig Harrow

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: John Waddell

Elsewhere, the following candidates are now in place with other selections still to come.

Aberdeen North: Isobel Davidson

Aberdeen South: Ian Yuill

Angus: Ben Lawrie

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale: John Ferry

Dundee East: Michael Crichton

Dundee West: Daniel Coleman

East Lothian: Robert O’Riordan

East Renfrewshire: Andrew McGlynn

Edinburgh East: Jill Reilly

Edinburgh North and Leith: Bruce Wilson

Edinburgh South: Alan Beal

Edinburgh South West: Tom Inglis

Glasgow Central: Ewan Hoyle

Glasgow East: Yvonne Finlayson

Glasgow North: Andrew Chamberlain

Glasgow North East: Nicholas Moohan

Glasgow North West: James Speirs

Glasgow South: Carole Ford

Glasgow South West: Benjamin Denton-Cardew

Inverclyde: Jacci Stoyle

Linlithgow and East Falkirk: Sally Pattle

Livingston: Charles Dundas

Ochil and South Perthshire: Iliyan Stefanov

Perth and North Perthshire: Peter Barrett

Stirling: Fayzan Rehman

On diversity, this gives us 11 women, 26 men and 1 BAME candidate.

Of the 11 women, 5 are standing in the held and formerly held seats which we hope to take back.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 7th Oct - 11:18am
    @expats: I actually wrote "Brexit and antisemitism". Although I do think Corbyn is a Marxist (he hasn't updated his politics since his days as a...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 7th Oct - 11:04am
    The University constituency was the last Stormont constituency to use PR. I misremembered voting for Sheelagh. I wouldn't have been qualified to vote until July...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 7th Oct - 10:56am
    I'm just going to point out to those who are considering the relative merits of naming an alternative prime minister in a vote of no...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 7th Oct - 10:50am
    Alex Macfie, "The days of Lib Dems “playing Little Sir Echo to the Tories” ended when Clegg left the party leadership" Up to a point....
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 7th Oct - 10:42am
    Sheelagh was a Stormont MP for the University constituency. This survived at Stormont until the 1960s (the Attlee government had abolished university constituencies at Westminster)....
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 7th Oct - 10:28am
    Sheelagh's brother Keven worked as a solicitor in Enniskillen. Back in the 1950s, I remember him as one of only two men in the town...