Election countdown: Candidates selected in Scotland

Everyone is expecting a General Election in the next few months. Liberal Democrats have been preparing for this and have selected candidates in most seats.
Here’s the current state of play in Scotland:
Held seats
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross: Jamie Stone MP
East Dunbartonshire: Jo Swinson MP
Edinburgh West: Christine Jardine MP
Orkney and Shetland: Alistair Carmichael MP
Formerly held seats
Argyll and Bute: Alan Reid (former MP)
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk: Jenny Marr
Dunfermline and West Fife: Rebecca Bell
Gordon: James Oates
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Denis Rixson
North East Fife: Wendy Chamberlain fights the most marginal seat in the country where the SNP and his wife make up the majority.
Ross, Skye and Lochaber: Craig Harrow
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: John Waddell
Elsewhere, the following candidates are now in place with other selections still to come.
Aberdeen North: Isobel Davidson
Aberdeen South: Ian Yuill
Angus: Ben Lawrie
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale: John Ferry
Dundee East: Michael Crichton
Dundee West: Daniel Coleman
East Lothian: Robert O’Riordan
East Renfrewshire: Andrew McGlynn
Edinburgh East: Jill Reilly
Edinburgh North and Leith: Bruce Wilson
Edinburgh South: Alan Beal
Edinburgh South West: Tom Inglis
Glasgow Central: Ewan Hoyle
Glasgow East: Yvonne Finlayson
Glasgow North: Andrew Chamberlain
Glasgow North East: Nicholas Moohan
Glasgow North West: James Speirs
Glasgow South: Carole Ford
Glasgow South West: Benjamin Denton-Cardew
Inverclyde: Jacci Stoyle
Linlithgow and East Falkirk: Sally Pattle
Livingston: Charles Dundas
Ochil and South Perthshire: Iliyan Stefanov
Perth and North Perthshire: Peter Barrett
Stirling: Fayzan Rehman
On diversity, this gives us 11 women, 26 men and 1 BAME candidate.
Of the 11 women, 5 are standing in the held and formerly held seats which we hope to take back.
