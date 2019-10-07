7 October 2019 – the overnight press release

Cable: Psychiatric vacancies demand annual workforce plan

Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary Vince Cable has called for the Secretary of State for Health to produce an annual workforce plan following a report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists which reveals one in ten consultant psychiatric roles are unfilled.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary Vince Cable said:

With children not accessing treatment and with psychiatrists under huge amounts of pressure due to staff shortages, the Conservative Government does not have a grip on the serious situation in mental health services.

Today’s survey is another example of how the Conservatives plans for the NHS are fundamentally flaw. People deserve better. In contrast, the Liberal Democrats recently announced bold new plans to increase the number of psychiatrists by 4,000 by 2028, more than covering the number of posts vacant.

A Liberal Democrat government will also ensure there is never again a shortage in psychiatrists by putting a new statutory duty upon the Secretary of State for Health, making the Secretary of State responsible for producing an annual workforce report and plan, that meets the changing, growing needs of the population. And we will invest far more heavily in the childhood and adolescent mental health services that communities need.