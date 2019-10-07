Online Presidential hustings at 7pm tonight

Here are some relevant links:
RSVP form for the event
Put forward your questions for the candidates
Watch the Hustings on YouTube at 7pm
Watch the Hustings on the Lib Dem website at 7pm
The two candidates are Mark Pack and Christine Jardine MP.
Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic
and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here.
Please respect it and all readers of the site.
If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to
show this. You must be registered for our forum and can
then login on this public site
with the same username and password.
To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.
Your email is never published.
Required fields are marked *