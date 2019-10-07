The Voice

Online Presidential hustings at 7pm tonight

By | Mon 7th October 2019 - 3:39 pm

There is an online hustings for the two Presidential candidates tonight at 7pm until 8pm.

Here are some relevant links:

RSVP form for the event

Put forward your questions for the candidates

Watch the Hustings on YouTube at 7pm

Watch the Hustings on the Lib Dem website at 7pm

The two candidates are Mark Pack and Christine Jardine MP.

