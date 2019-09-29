We must avoid being the sole obstacle to stopping a No-Deal Brexit

Boris Johnson has boxed himself into a corner – but he may not be the only one.

The prime minister has got himself into a situation where, it appears, he either has to break his promise to take us out of the EU on 31 October or break the law in terms of ignoring – or circumventing – the Benn Act that stops a no-deal Brexit. But circumventing may be an option for him; certainly the political commentators are far from confident that the Benn Act is watertight, and that at least one loophole exists.

Hence all the discussion about a vote of no confidence this week, as this may be the only way to guarantee that we avoid a No-Deal Brexit. But have our MPs perhaps also boxed themselves into a corner with their commitment to doing anything to avoiding a No-Deal Brexit yet at the same time committing not to prop up a Corbyn-led government, even a short-term one?

If the SNP and Labour are willing to support a motion of no confidence this week, it’s pretty certain the Plaid MPs and Caroline Lucas will follow suit. That would just leave the Liberal Democrats plus a handful of Independents – enoughto make the difference between success and failure.

There is a way out of this for Jo Swinson. It is for her to take the following position:

‘If we, the Liberal Democrat MPs, are the last obstacle to an interim government led by Jeremy Corbyn, if there would otherwise be a majority for it in the House of Commons, and if it was specifically time-limited for a matter of weeks to ensure an extension of our Article 50 period followed by a referendum or election, then we would support it, on the basis that our wish to stop a No-Deal Brexit overrides our scepticism about Jeremy Corbyn.’

This would have two advantages. Firstly it would re-state our scepticism about Corbyn, but in a way that recognises that stopping a No-Deal Brexit is the higher priority (a bit like those Conservative politicians who have said Corbyn is a lesser evil than Brexit because you can get him out at the next election whereas re-entering the EU would be much harder).

Secondly it would remove the risk that the Lib Dems become seen as the obstacle to a move to oust Boris Johnson, as is already beginning to happen. Brexit has been very good to us in terms of giving us an issue around which to resurrect the party after the awful election results we suffered in 2015 and 2017, but if we become seen as the hindrance to stopping a No-Deal Brexit, that support would quickly ebb away. That’s why removing the risk is essential, and saying we’d support a Corbyn-led interim government only if we were the last obstacle standing would be good Realpolitik.

On Newsnight this week, Layla Moran said our party policy was not against supporting a Corbyn-led interim government per se but simply a recognition that there was no majority for one when you consider the ex-Conservative MPs who would never support him. That appears to have been Layla’s own view rather than the party’s, but it’s a sound one. She may be right that there will never be a majority in the current House of Commons for a Corbyn-led interim government, but please let us not be the only thing that stops it if there really is no other guarantee of avoiding a No-Deal Brexit on 31 October.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.