We must avoid being the sole obstacle to stopping a No-Deal Brexit

Boris Johnson has boxed himself into a corner – but he may not be the only one.
The prime minister has got himself into a situation where, it appears, he either has to break his promise to take us out of the EU on 31 October or break the law in terms of ignoring – or circumventing – the Benn Act that stops a no-deal Brexit. But circumventing may be an option for him; certainly the political commentators are far from confident that the Benn Act is watertight, and that at least one loophole exists.
Hence all the discussion about a vote of no confidence this week, as this may be the only way to guarantee that we avoid a No-Deal Brexit. But have our MPs perhaps also boxed themselves into a corner with their commitment to doing anything to avoiding a No-Deal Brexit yet at the same time committing not to prop up a Corbyn-led government, even a short-term one?
If the SNP and Labour are willing to support a motion of no confidence this week, it’s pretty certain the Plaid MPs and Caroline Lucas will follow suit. That would just leave the Liberal Democrats plus a handful of Independents – enoughto make the difference between success and failure.
There is a way out of this for Jo Swinson. It is for her to take the following position:
‘If we, the Liberal Democrat MPs, are the last obstacle to an interim government led by Jeremy Corbyn, if there would otherwise be a majority for it in the House of Commons, and if it was specifically time-limited for a matter of weeks to ensure an extension of our Article 50 period followed by a referendum or election, then we would support it, on the basis that our wish to stop a No-Deal Brexit overrides our scepticism about Jeremy Corbyn.’
This would have two advantages. Firstly it would re-state our scepticism about Corbyn, but in a way that recognises that stopping a No-Deal Brexit is the higher priority (a bit like those Conservative politicians who have said Corbyn is a lesser evil than Brexit because you can get him out at the next election whereas re-entering the EU would be much harder).
Secondly it would remove the risk that the Lib Dems become seen as the obstacle to a move to oust Boris Johnson, as is already beginning to happen. Brexit has been very good to us in terms of giving us an issue around which to resurrect the party after the awful election results we suffered in 2015 and 2017, but if we become seen as the hindrance to stopping a No-Deal Brexit, that support would quickly ebb away. That’s why removing the risk is essential, and saying we’d support a Corbyn-led interim government only if we were the last obstacle standing would be good Realpolitik.
On Newsnight this week, Layla Moran said our party policy was not against supporting a Corbyn-led interim government per se but simply a recognition that there was no majority for one when you consider the ex-Conservative MPs who would never support him. That appears to have been Layla’s own view rather than the party’s, but it’s a sound one. She may be right that there will never be a majority in the current House of Commons for a Corbyn-led interim government, but please let us not be the only thing that stops it if there really is no other guarantee of avoiding a No-Deal Brexit on 31 October.
* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.
I agree that if there is to be an interim government under Corbyn it should have strictly limited aims.
But it would be preferable for it to set up a referendum that an immediate general election that could well result in another hung parliament. And a referendum would take time to set up, perhaps 3 to 6 months.
So we need to think what else might be acceptable policies for an interim government, apart from keeping govenment ticking over. Two obvious options are action on the climate emergency – where the policies of Labour, SNP and ourselves are closely aligned; and electoral reform, so that the subsequent general election could be under a proportional system – the existing FPTP system bears a large share of responsibility for the political chaos we’re in.
We have an opportunity NOW to put through VOTES AT 16.
This has been Liberal Democrat policy for years.
As an elected delegate to federal conference I voted to support it.
David Cameron conceded it for the 2014 referendum.
The SNP support it.
Green MP Caroline Lucas supports it.
On the Andrew Marr Show on BBC1 today, 29/9/2019, a Labour frontbencher supported it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angela_Rayner
We might have a general election soon.
The arguments are the same as votes for women and other extensions of the ballot achieved for the 1918 general election.
The arguments have been passionately explained in an entire episode of The West Wing, but the USA has not yet done it. I doubt that Donald Trump supports it.
Even if the general election is so soon that all 16-year olds cannot be put on the register, the law should be passed while there is a minority Tory government.
My proposal would be to accept Corbyn as interim PM but with no Labour majority in the interim cabinet. For example, you could envisage, 10 Labour members and 11 from other parties:
– 3 SNP (Ian Blackford as Deputy PM?)
– 3 LibDem (Jo Swinson as Foreign Secretary?)
– 2 Ex-Tory (Kenneth Clarke and Dominic Grieve ad Chancellor and Attorney-General respectively?)
– 1 each from TIG, PC and Greens (Anna Soubry, Liz Saville-Roberts and Caroline Lucas).
Apart from keeping things ticking over, the government’s sole purpose would to obtain an article 50 extension and organise a confirmatory referendum at the earliest possible opportunity.
I recognise there would still be difficulties, notably:
– persuading the ex-Tory independents to come on board; and,
– persuading Jeremy Corbyn to accept a cabinet balance that does not reflect Labour’s relative position in the House of Commons (although it is generous to them if you look at popular support in the polls).
If the LibDems were to make a proposal of this nature, they could avoid the accusation of being intransigent and of effectively facilitating a hard Brexit.
If we end up with NUG , the one piece of legislation I would like to see go through the Commons is votes for 16 and 17 year olds. It is crazy that 16 year olds can be of consent, can join the army, at seventeen have a full driving licence.being .Paying National insurance! Also can be married at 16 and 17, yet are unable to vote.
That would be my first prority in reforming parliament . If we had allowed three million 16 and 17 years olds the vote in 2016 we might not be now in this sorry mess.
The 10-11 split makes sense. It will boost the position of all participants in the polls as it shows they are prepared to work together to sort out the mess whilst avoiding no deal.
No way, Johnson is required by law to request an extension. He can’t get away with breaking the law. This would play right into Johnsons hands and we would get hammered in the General Election that follows. Johnson would then be in with a hard Brexit majority. Backing Corbyn in any way is absolutely toxic.