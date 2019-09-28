Catherine Finnecy

Catherine Finnecy – why I’m running to be Party President

By | Sat 28th September 2019 - 5:00 pm

Whilst the parliamentary party is rightly focuses on finding a way through this crisis there is also serious work to be done internally if we are to capitalise on our growing army of members.

I worry that lean times in recent years have hindered policy development. In some important areas I feel that whilst solid decisions are taken, some of our policies could be much more cutting edge, ambitious and better reflect our collective expertise.

We must find a way for associations to be better consulted and for working groups to be more diverse, inclusive, and meritocratic. Good social policy demands effective representation and consultation. The insights of minority groups and those who live with greater challenges are hugely valuable. I believe this is an issue that should be addressed with urgency.

Our climate change and environmental policies compete well with other political parties but could be far more ambitious, better specified and more tailored to the urgent crisis we face. The same applies to our health, social care, and social security policies. After the longest sustained reduction in healthcare spending the solution we offer must be tailored to the enormous task of reconstructing the health sector on its knees with particular focus on mental health services.

Our policies designed to help people living with disability must be driven in large part by the talented and skilled members we have but do not always make the best use of. Our policies designed to help candidates with disabilities need to be driven in large part by our talented, skilled, and experienced members. Respect must be given to perspectives informed by a different experience of the world. Better training for local teams involved with supporting or selecting candidates with disabilities is needed. I know from experience that even with the most supportive team, appropriate resources can be unavailable.

The president must have a strong allegiance to our values and a willingness to provide a balance of power when necessary. Sometimes the establishment candidate will necessarily be less likely to provide that balance. The president must be able act independently in order to provide the checks and balances required for the proper operation of any political organisation.

I have a professional background in mental health research and so am familiar with the challenges policy development and working within complex organisations pose. That type work involves very advanced people skills and an ability to engage others even when other priorities might take precedent. My instinct is always to uphold values, rely on evidence and protect the vulnerable.

We must be true to our progressive liberal values and present the public with inspiring policies that help us tell a story about who we are and what we believe. I’ve been a LibDem voter and supporter for may years but like most of our current membership joined the party in recent years. I believe I can contribute a valuable fresh perspective.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAllan Brame 28th Sep - 4:26pm
    It is all well and good demanding that Jo and her team support Jeremy Corbyn as provisional Prime Minister. The problem is that he is...
  • User AvatarToby Keynes 28th Sep - 4:25pm
    Thanks, Paul - exactly what I was looking for. The key information is that ballot papers should go out from 28th October, with the results...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 28th Sep - 3:52pm
    The problem with Mr Corbyn is that he is a shifty, duplicitous operator who is not very competent, appears to be in hock to some...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 28th Sep - 3:48pm
    @everyone: Yes, date is now 19th October. It was changed to avoid clashing with the Great Ormond Street Fundraiser. The post and the URL are...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 28th Sep - 3:40pm
    @David Becket: Working across party to prevent a no-deal is important for presenting our true image. We should be saying upfront that we will work...
  • User AvatarRenata 28th Sep - 3:28pm
    I am also confused: People's Vote march was decided for the 12 October and then moved to the 19th (if I remember correctly, but I...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint