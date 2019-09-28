New seats for our new MPs

This afternoon it’s been announced that Phillip Lee will be taking on John Redwood for the Liberal Democrats at the General Election. He will move from his current seat in Bracknell to Wokingham, which is considered winnable for the party.

According to the Wokingham Paper:

THE Liberal Democrats have announced that their candidate for Wokingham will be one of its newest MPs, Dr Phillip Lee. It sets up a Leave v Remain contest against the incumbent, Sir John Redwood. Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrats deputy leader, announced the news to a packed meeting of Wokingham party members held at the Hilton St Anne’s Manor hotel in London Road. The seat is one that polling by ComRes suggests could switch to the Lib Dems. A projection suggests that the party would have a 37% vote share, compared to 33% for the Conservatives and 14% for Labour. However, it also lists the Brexit party as 9% – the party is unlikely to field a candidate in Wokingham constituency as Sir John Redwood is a committed Leaver.

This move will be more controversial than Chuka Umunna moving to Cities of London and Westminster or Luciana Berger moving to Finchley and Golders Green. Both of these moves were widely welcomed in the party.

There are still tensions among some Lib Dems over Lee’s past views, which he talked about in an interview for us last month.

I’m sure people will want to recognise Clive Jones, who has been displaced by the move and thank him for all he has done for the party.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings