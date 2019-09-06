“God I felt in the right place” LDV talks to Dr Phillip Lee MP about his dramatic entrance to the Lib Dems.

It was a moment of high drama. As Boris Johnson started his statement on the European Council on Tuesday afternoon, Phillip Lee walked into the Commons Chamber. Rather than turn left to the Government benches as he had every time since his election in 2010, he turned right and took a seat next to Jo Swinson.

This afternoon I spoke to him, just after he had been talking to the Washington Post and he relived that moment.

It wasn’t easy on a personal level. You can imagine, I was a member of a political party for 27 years, I’ve got relationships that are well established and some of them are going to be strained by all of this.

After he’d sat down, his watch started buzzing to tell him that his heart rate had been over 120 beats per minute for over four minutes. He had to do some deep breathing to coax it back to normal.

Today was his first day back in his constituency since crossing the floor. A walk around a new shopping centre in Bracknell had laid bare the polarisation our country faces today:

It was love and hate. It was really quite remarkable.

He’d been thinking about joining us for a few months, talking to friends and family and reading the Preamble to our Constitution and said that he felt that our ideas of equality, justice and community were where he was. You don’t, he said, just have a hissy fit and change political parties, but the final event that propelled him our way was Jacob Rees-Mogg’s LBC interview on Monday in which he disparaged Dr David Nicholls, who had contributed to the Yellowhammer Report on no deal preparations. Mogg made “dreadful statements, comparing him to someone who had been struck off.”

It made me feel as a practising medical doctor that I’d made the right decision.

That feeling intensified the next day at Prime Minister’s Questions, which he described as the worst display he’d seen by both Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition.

His friend, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the Labour MP for Slough, asked Boris Johnson to apologise for the derogatory and racist remarks he’d made on many occasions in the past and which had led to a rise in hate crime. The PM’s dismissive answer fired up Jo Swinson so much that she handed Johnson his backside on a plate. shortly afterwards.

Phillip knows Slough well. He has worked there as a GP for over a decade and knows its diverse communities, where 60 languages are spoken, backwards.

God I felt in the right place. All of that appalling language in that article, it matters in communities like that because language matters and for the PM to be so dismissive confirmed in my heart that I was in the right party.

As a doctor, he said that he had problems with the Health and Social Care Bill during the coalition years. He raised his issues privately with then Health Secretary Andrew Lansley and regrets that he toed the line and voted in favour of it – a view no doubt shared by many Liberal Democrats.

His move to our party has not been without controversy. There has been considerable anxiety, which has led to the resignations of Federal Conference Committee and LGBT+ office bearers Sarah Brown and Jennie Rigg. Both of them are close friends of mine and I’ve felt intensely sad this week. The party is already missing the massive amount of work that they do and I hope that we will be able to welcome them back one day.

The first concern centres around same sex marriage, on which Phillip abstained back in 2013. He explained why:

My personal view is that the government should get out of the marriage business in total and we should legislate to make all relationships equal in law calling them a civil union and let religious institutions marry who they want to marry. My expectation was that over time those institutions would progress to a place where this wasn’t an issue.

He supported an amendment to that end and when that didn’t get through, he decided to officially abstain by walking through both lobbies. It wasn’t about equality, because, of course, everybody should be equal in the eyes of the law.

The second issue relates to an amendment to the Immigration Bill in 2014 which called for people seeking to come to this country to prove that they did not have blood-borne illnesses such as HIV and Hepatitis B. He had been approached by an eminent specialist in these illnesses who explained the need to understand their spread and for those affected to be aware and access treatment.

Phillip acknowledged that the wording of the amendment, which he said had been put together in a hurry, was difficult and he understood why people are worried about it. He emphasised, though, that It was never intended to be voted upon, or to become law but to provoke debate about how to curtail the spread of these serious illnesses.

There is a real problem with the spread of blood borne illnesses around the world and it is in the best interests of the individual to know so they can seek proper care.

His concern was prompted by a patient who came to his surgery several months after they had arrived in this country. It eventually transpired that this person had an AIDS related illness.

I asked him if he would support a position where newcomers to the UK should be screened for HIV and other communicable diseases and, if found to be positive, offered treatment and support. “Absolutely.” Of his patient with the AIDS related illness, he said that if he had known what the situation was, he could have treated them.

He seemed relaxed and comfortable in his new political home and will be at Conference for at least some of the time so do say hello to him and to all our other new recruits. Who knows how many there will be by then.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings