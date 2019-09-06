Mark Valladares

5-6 September 2019 – two days of press releases

By | Fri 6th September 2019 - 11:00 pm

Gosh, that’s embarrassing. Yesterday evening, I came home from a meeting of my County Association of Local Councils and felt the urge to both write it up for my blog and produce a report for my Parish Council and clean forgot about Liberal Democrat Voice. And so, you get a bumper(ish) edition at the end of what has been an utterly bewildering week…

  • Luciana Berger MP joins the Liberal Democrats (covered here)
  • Lib Dem membership rises to over 120,000
  • Bill to stop no-deal passes through the Lords

    The Liberal Democrats have today announced that there are now 120,845 members of the party.

    A further 17,102 people have registered as ‘supporters’.

    Commenting on the highest ever membership figures for the party, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:

    I’m delighted that we have reached another significant milestone in our membership.

    More and more people are joining the Liberal Democrats, and showing their commitment to stopping Brexit.

    We are an open, inclusive and progressive party that is growing in Parliament and across the country.

    I welcome all those who have joined us and share our liberal values.

    Bill to stop no-deal passes through the Lords

    Commenting on the passing of the European Union (Withdrawal) (6) Bill, Liberal Democrat Leader in the Lords Dick Newby said:

    Despite cynical attempts from Tory backbenchers to filibuster, the Article 50 Extension Bill has seen safe passage through the House of Lords. It seems that – unlike our suitcases – their threats of disruption were empty.

    Liberal Democrats in both the Lords and the Commons have fought tirelessly against the attempts by the Prime Minister to force a disastrous no-deal Brexit, and this Bill is an important step towards trying to sort out the mess the Government has made.

