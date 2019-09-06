5-6 September 2019 – two days of press releases

Gosh, that’s embarrassing. Yesterday evening, I came home from a meeting of my County Association of Local Councils and felt the urge to both write it up for my blog and produce a report for my Parish Council and clean forgot about Liberal Democrat Voice. And so, you get a bumper(ish) edition at the end of what has been an utterly bewildering week…

Luciana Berger MP joins the Liberal Democrats (covered here)

Lib Dem membership rises to over 120,000

Bill to stop no-deal passes through the Lords

The Liberal Democrats have today announced that there are now 120,845 members of the party.

A further 17,102 people have registered as ‘supporters’.

Commenting on the highest ever membership figures for the party, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:

I’m delighted that we have reached another significant milestone in our membership. More and more people are joining the Liberal Democrats, and showing their commitment to stopping Brexit. We are an open, inclusive and progressive party that is growing in Parliament and across the country. I welcome all those who have joined us and share our liberal values.

Commenting on the passing of the European Union (Withdrawal) (6) Bill, Liberal Democrat Leader in the Lords Dick Newby said: