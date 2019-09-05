++++Breaking….Luciana Berger joins the Liberal Democrats

Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger is the newest member of the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary team.
She said:
This is a moment of national crisis. The Liberal Democrats are unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit and are committed to securing Britain’s future as a tolerant, open and inclusive society.
I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats today, in the national interest, to offer a vital, positive alternative to Johnson and Corbyn and help build a future that our country deserves.
Jo Swinson welcomed her:
Luciana is a passionate advocate for women’s and LGBT+ rights, and she’s at the forefront of efforts to counter anti-Semitism and prevent discrimination. I’m delighted to welcome her to the Liberal Democrats, where we can work together to stop Brexit and build a fairer, more equal society for all.
Luciana becomes the fourth MP in three months to cross the floor and join the Liberal Democrats. We’re thrilled to add her perspective, expertise and skills to our ever-growing parliamentary team.
The Liberal Democrats are growing in strength as we lead the fight to Stop Brexit altogether. We are fully behind a People’s Vote, and we are the rallying point for Remainers and the liberal centre ground.
In an interview with the Evening Standard, Luciana praised Jo Swinson:
I’m excited by Jo’s leadership and want people to have something positive to vote for — not just the least worst option. It’s time to break up the tribal two-party system, especially after the scenes in Parliament over the last few days,” she said.
And I’m loving the WhatsApp group for MPs with babies:
Ms Swinson added: “That WhatsApp baby group for MPs crosses every possible political boundary.” The pair joked about how Ms Berger had recently posted a request for an emergency microwave steriliser bag and someone did indeed have one.
In her first interview as a Lib Dem, Luciana says that other MPs are thinking about what they should do as she repeats her point that the Lib Dems are a party to vote for:
"We find ourselves at a moment of national emergency" says new Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger, the Lib Dems are the only party with an "unequivocal stance on #Brexit"https://t.co/d9ocLb30aG pic.twitter.com/3hDWQwwpaH
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 5, 2019
Excellent news. Keep them coming. Great piece in today’s Times by David Aaronovitch.
Wow! She was unfairly mocked by a Lib Dem opponent for her work-rate during her first maternity leave. Stuff like that hurts but she is clearly a grown-up who can see the bigger picture.
Just how many more new friends is Jo Swinson going to introduce us to in the next 48 hours? Can’t wait to see.
When Change UK had their first press conference to explain why they were leaving the Labour Party Luciana Berger went first, passionately. She can be an electoral advantage nationally. I have no knowledge of her constituency.
We now have nine men and seven women which I would guess gives us the highest proportion of women MPs of any party in parliament (leaving aside the special case of the Greens with only one MP). This is quite a turn around for a party which Just four years ago had an all-male group of MPs.
And now Jo Johnson has apparently resigned as an MP. We live in interesting times.
Is Jo johnson the first ever politician to quit in order to spend less time with his family?
Caron – it’s good that you can return from your break and have a nice, gentle re-start to your first week back on LDV.
She is very welcome & hopefully not the last.
Perhaps the long-predicted “Realignement” of British Politics is beginning, with The LibDems as the core.
According to the Evening Standard,
“Ms Berger said she did not know what she will do at the next general election but did not expect to stand in her current constituency of Liverpool Wavertree. Neither woman would be drawn on where Ms Berger could stand, but London is likely given how well the Lib Dems did in the European elections.”
What about Eastbourne ?
“London is likely given how well the Lib Dems did in the European elections.”
Twickenham?
I gather Ms Berger is the great-neice of the great Manny Shinwell, a Labour Red Clydesider who later defeated the Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald at Easington, County Durham in 1935. I know this because my Granddad was a miner in Easington and was a great admirer of Manny Shinwell.
Maybe Manny’s great neice can help to bring another PM down seventy four years later ?
@Johnbicknall – that was my first thought but apparently they have already shortlisted.
Eastbourne?
We’ve already got a first-rate MP in Eastbourne.
Let’s welcome Stephen Lloyd back into the parliamentary whip when this immediate crisis is over.
We should be tolerant of dissent. We are not the Tory party.
A big slap in the face for the antisemites and the antisemitism deniers in the red team. Welcome on board, Luciana.