++++Breaking….Luciana Berger joins the Liberal Democrats

Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger is the newest member of the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary team.

She said:

This is a moment of national crisis. The Liberal Democrats are unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit and are committed to securing Britain’s future as a tolerant, open and inclusive society. I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats today, in the national interest, to offer a vital, positive alternative to Johnson and Corbyn and help build a future that our country deserves.

Jo Swinson welcomed her:

Luciana is a passionate advocate for women’s and LGBT+ rights, and she’s at the forefront of efforts to counter anti-Semitism and prevent discrimination. I’m delighted to welcome her to the Liberal Democrats, where we can work together to stop Brexit and build a fairer, more equal society for all. Luciana becomes the fourth MP in three months to cross the floor and join the Liberal Democrats. We’re thrilled to add her perspective, expertise and skills to our ever-growing parliamentary team. The Liberal Democrats are growing in strength as we lead the fight to Stop Brexit altogether. We are fully behind a People’s Vote, and we are the rallying point for Remainers and the liberal centre ground.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Luciana praised Jo Swinson:

I’m excited by Jo’s leadership and want people to have something positive to vote for — not just the least worst option. It’s time to break up the tribal two-party system, especially after the scenes in Parliament over the last few days,” she said.

And I’m loving the WhatsApp group for MPs with babies:

Ms Swinson added: “That WhatsApp baby group for MPs crosses every possible political boundary.” The pair joked about how Ms Berger had recently posted a request for an emergency microwave steriliser bag and someone did indeed have one.

In her first interview as a Lib Dem, Luciana says that other MPs are thinking about what they should do as she repeats her point that the Lib Dems are a party to vote for:

"We find ourselves at a moment of national emergency" says new Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger, the Lib Dems are the only party with an "unequivocal stance on #Brexit"https://t.co/d9ocLb30aG pic.twitter.com/3hDWQwwpaH — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 5, 2019

