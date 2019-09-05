Paul Walter

Sheffield diary – the campaigning importance of Fry’s Chocolate Cream four packs

By | Thu 5th September 2019 - 10:30 am

Laura Gordon in the Sheffield campaign HQ

Yesterday morning I caught the bus out to the HQ. After a most welcome cuppa, I packed up my rucksack and went off with a full load of leaflets and targeted envelopes.

Once again, I was lucky enough to be delivering in the most leafy and wide streets. And the rain held off long enough for me not to be left with a fistful of soggy papier-mâché to pour through letter boxes.

I finished the day with some envelope writing and a hugely restorative visit to Wetherspoons. Yes, I know Tim Martin is a Brexitty muppet but his app is superb – imagine how wonderful it is at the end of a hard day’s camapaigning to have a procession of staff bringing you wine and food at the touch of one’s mobile phone from the comfort of a soft seat. It is heavenly!

Today I am doing a little sight-seeing before taking the train home.

The Sheffield campaign team deserve great respect for turning on a sixpence this week. With the Jared O’Mara resignation expected on Tuesday and then finally “postponed”, the team had to change plans at the last moment. Canvassing has now re-started in earnest.

I should now make a confession. All our campaigns rely on hard-working people who keep the HQ tidy and replenish the snacks and drinks in the kitchen area. As Napoleon said, an army marches on its stomach. The range of nibbles and drinks at Sheffield is superb. But if the person who provided a four pack of Fry’s Chocolate Cream bars was rather astounded by how quickly they were eaten, I should confess that I gobbled up two of the bars over the last two days. In my defence, I should say that they hit the spot beautifully and turbo-charged my leaflet delivery!

I’d like to thank Laura Gordon, Miranda Roberts and the rest of our team for making me feel very welcome in Sheffield. They took special time to explain things to me and welcomed me to one of their campaign meetings and one of their “team building sessions” at the pub. I am really most grateful to them and wish Laura and the team the best of luck in whatever shape or form the eventual election at Sheffield Hallam takes.

Please come along and help in Sheffield Hallam as soon as possible. More help is needed in this very unpredictable situation. You too can experience the loveliness of the Hallam constituency and receive a warm Sheffield welcome!

The details of how you can help are here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

