“Sit down, love” – a father’s dilemma

I am still not sure how I feel about my introducing politics to my twelve-year-old daughter. I don’t like the idea of indoctrination, and despite being open about my views, I try to balance them with what the opposing ideas are, so she doesn’t just take what I say as gospel.

It’s tricky. If I think “I’m right”, shouldn’t I teach her what “is right”? Yet, my father did not. A Labour man his whole life, and I barely knew it till he died. They did not shelter us from it. My parents allowed us to know the ideas and make our own choices. I want to try to do that for my daughter.

One thing I will not offer an “alternative view” for is the need for civilised discourse, the need to agree to disagree and make friendships across party-lines. She came home from school a little envious of her environmentally woke friends, who had chosen the subject for their end of primary school talks. We talked a while about the issues she thought important. Gender was chief amongst them.

I made the mistake of only really knowing about strong legal women, and it ended up tilting to Ruth Bader Ginsburg (we’d seen On the Basis of Sex – a Hollywood biopic about the second Supreme Court Justice – a month prior) and – to include the crossing-divides theme – Sandra Day O’Connor, of whom we knew nothing.

In the end it was a little convoluted and rushed – how to explain Constitutional Law and the Separation of Powers, gender equality and civilised debate in modern politics in 5-7 minutes was perhaps an editorial screw up on my part. But she understood it. Better, she came up with most of it herself. Did her own research and typed her own speech. It was very important to include SDC’s love of beef jerky because it showed she grew up on a ranch and was strong. Also RBG’s love of opera. Obviously.

Like any parent, I got a sting of disappointment for her when it didn’t get selected for their assembly; but I thought she’d gained a lot from it and was proud of herself. And more sure of herself, as a young woman.

I’m not virtue-signalling. I have no idea what I’m doing here, trying to learn about feminism at the same time my pre-teen daughter needs to. That talk was pretty much a baptism by fire. I scold myself frequently for using sexist tropes like “needing to man up” or “stop acting like a girl”, in front of her. But she’s at such an important age. She needs to know these things.

So I just burst into her room – as she selected a bed time Manga comic to read, since I’d been given a story time pass to watch the news – to show her Jo Swinson’s powerful intervention. I’m not sure how much she understood. She knows a good bit more about Brexit than most twelve-year-olds. Maybe than many a good bit older, too… But we suddenly heard something. It was a heckle, but… it couldn’t be right.

“Sit down, love!”

We rewound and listened again.

“You should screen record it and put it on YouTube,” she told me.

I explained they’d no doubt deny it, say it was “Sit down, now!” And I’m technologically useless and I knew from the strength of the way she’d said it she would do it for me; and it was bed time…

I tried to forget it. Then I saw a tweet with the clip. And just felt despair. Should I tell my daughter? I was showing her the speech not just because it was a woman in a position of power at the centre of such important events. I showed her it because we spent the afternoon talking about her future. Her extracurricular activities, because she’s just started high school, one not far from Jo Swinson’s (which, as chance would have it, my sister and I both attended, though me after Jo’s time!). It wasn’t just a, “look, Auntie went to school with that political party leader on TV!”

It was a thought: politics is for women, too. Was I wrong?

Maybe it was a stroke of luck. Maybe I should tell her, “You were right. He actually said that.”

And then maybe I should advise her not to give that world too much thought in her future considerations.

What a thing to say: to a twelve-year-old young woman in 2019.

I guess I’ll decide later.

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow university Law graduate who is studying for his masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy. A fairly recent Liberal Democrat member, he was inspired to join the party when Sir Paddy Ashdown, a man he greatly admired, died.