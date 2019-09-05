Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem Lords vs Brexit: Middle of night special

By | Thu 5th September 2019 - 1:02 am

It’s 12:55 am and the House of Lords just got to the amendments on the first paragraph of the timetable motion for the avoiding no deal  bill. They have been going for the better part of 11 hours now and the vote they are on now is, I think, the 16th. According to Lib Dem Peer Paul Strasburger, this is the most votes ever in a single session.

This is part of the Government’s attempts to filibuster out the Bill to stop a no deal Brexit in its tracks which was passed by the Commons earlier.

There were rumours on Newsnight that Jeremy Corbyn had done a deal with the Government to allow an election in mid October in exchange for the filibustering to stop, but this appears to have been averted after MPs of all parties prevailed on Corbyn to not trust a word that comes from the Government.

So, No 10, I understand, has told the Lords to keep filibustering.

The Lords chamber is still pretty full. Every single vote has been won by the Rebel Alliance. And by some margin. It is the most colossal waste of time ever.

Some of our Lib Dem Lords may be in their element. It does rather read like a Lib Dem constitutional review, but even after an hour of watching, I am ready to throw things at the telly.

If you are trying to frustrate business with hundreds of frivolous amendments, you might at least make them interesting. I mean, why not include proposals for unlimited marshmallows to be provided, or to play beer pong at the bar of he House?

The whole point of the business motion is to amend standing orders to allow more than one stage of any Brexit Bill to be taken on one day.

Oh, we have news.

There seems to have been a deal being done.

The substance is that the debate on this motion will end now, then a new business motion will take place in the morning to allow all the stages of the Bill to be completed by 5pm on Friday. If the Lords make any amendments, they will go back to the Commons on Monday.

And so, at 1:28 am, the House of Lords adjourns.

What a charade that was. And well done to all the opposition peers who so patiently dealt with so many bovinely scatological amendments. The will know that they were there at the front line of protecting the country from a catastrophic Brexit.

You would thin that in 2019, we would have a more efficient system of voting. Each amendment takes 15 minutes to vote on. Why can’t they just have Holyrood style buttons and instant results in one decision time on the day.

Given that our peers had been tweeting photos of themselves with pillows and duvets, I am slightly disappointed that there were no actual pillow fights, but at least our people can go and get some sleep.

Tomorrow they should vote at noon on the business motion and 7pm on the Bill. If everything goes to plan. Watch this space.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

