4 September 2019 – today’s press releases

Time to put Liberal Democrat Voice to bed for the night, unlike our Parliamentary Party in the Lords, who are preparing for a long night of voting to stop Conservatives filibustering.

It’s been a dramatic day in Westminster, although there seem to be no shortage of those these days. But the media operations continues regardless…

Kicking the can down the road will not prevent Windrush-style scandal for EU citizens

Lib Dems: We have a duty to stand with the people of Hong Kong

Davey slams Spending Review as “fantasy figures”

Jane Dodds delivers maiden speech in Parliament

PM cannot be allowed to use an election to tip the country into no deal

Kicking the can down the road will not prevent Windrush-style scandal for EU citizens

Responding to reports the Government is planning to announce a 3-year temporary leave to remain for EU citizens, Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine said:

The Liberal Democrats have long been warning that Brexit will create another Windrush-style scandal for EU citizens. Kicking the can three years down the road will not prevent it. Instead of taking away the rights of the 3.6 million EU citizens in the UK at the end of 2020, the Conservatives now want to take away their rights at the end of 2023. That’s hardly much better. This plan will only cause huge confusion and uncertainty. How will employers – or even the Home Office – be able to tell who was here before the end of 2020 and who moved here afterwards? That’s why EU citizens are so worried. If Boris Johnson really cared about keeping his promise to EU citizens in the UK, he would pass the legislation the Liberal Democrats have put forward to guarantee their rights permanently in law.

Lib Dems: We have a duty to stand with the people of Hong Kong

Responding to Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of the Hong Kong Extradition Bill, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael MP said:

It is welcome news that this dangerous Bill has finally been withdrawn, but long overdue. Carrie Lam should have done this six weeks ago. The Bill was a threat to human rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong and a direct contravention of the Sino-British joint declaration. The Conservative government must help to ensure that there is a full, independent investigation into police violence during the protests. We have a duty to stand with the people of Hong Kong.

Davey slams Spending Review as “fantasy figures”

Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor, Ed Davey, has slammed the Conservative Government’s Spending Review as “fantasy figures” because of the ​economic threat to the UK posed by Brexit.

Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, Ed Davey said:

Mr Speaker, Liberal Democrats have fought for more cash for our schools, police and NHS. But isn’t it the case that headteachers, chief constables and hospital managers simply cannot rely on the Chancellor’s fantasy figures, if Britain crashes out of the EU? Mr Speaker, 2 months ago, the independent watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, warned a No Deal Brexit would cost the public purse thirty billion pounds, every year, for the next four years. What insurance has the Chancellor taken for this massive risk to his spending plans? Today was supposed to be a serious statement, but the Chancellor is more like Del Trotter at Peckham market, trying to sell the public, dodgy goods, with no guarantee. This isn’t luverly jubbly – it’s a con!

Jane Dodds delivers maiden speech in Parliament

Jane Dodds, the newly elected MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, delivered her maiden speech in Parliament today during a crowded debate on Brexit.

In her speech, Jane:

Described it as “a huge pleasure” to represent Brecon and Radnorshire

Thanked her predecessor Chris Davies for his service, and praised the work of former Lib Dem MP Roger Williams

Warned of the damaging export tariffs that would hit local farmers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The full transcript of Jane Dodds’ speech has been covered here.

PM cannot be allowed to use an election to tip the country into no deal

Responding to the Conservative Government defeat tonight, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: