Nick Harvey to stand down as Lib Dem Chief Executive

Thu 5th September 2019

Nick Harvey, who has been the party’s Chief Executive for two years, is stepping down later this year.

He told Mark Pack:

After the heat and dust of an election has settled, we will be at a natural change point. It will be the right moment for me to pursue new paths, and with a new Leader, a new President from January and a new Parliament, time for a new Chief Executive to complete the team to take the party forward for the next five or ten years.

I have given notice so the party can plan ahead, but am here and very much up for excitement, challenge and opportunity of the election.

Nick was our MP for North Devon until 2015 and our own Kirsten Johnson hopes to win that back at the election whenever it comes.

The job ad is up – and has a very short turnaround time. Applications are wanted by a week today with interviews happening the week of Conference.

So if this sounds like it could be you, get your application in.

 

 

