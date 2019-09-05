Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Jane Dodds’ maiden speech

By | Thu 5th September 2019 - 3:02 pm

In case you missed it yesterday, here’s Jane Dodds’ excellent maiden speech. Just as a side note, Holyrood started calling them debut speeches a while ago to get rid of the gendered implication. It seems appropriate for Westminster to follow suit.

The text is below:

Thank you, Mr Speaker.

May I start by paying tribute to my predecessor, Mr. Chris Davies.

He worked hard for our local communities, raising awareness on the difficult issue of mental health and suicide in our farmers.

I thank him for his service.

Chris followed hard on the heels of the highly respected Liberal Democrat MP, Roger Williams. Roger’s are large boots to fill and if I can even partially match his passion, service and commitment, I shall be very pleased.

It is a huge pleasure to represent Brecon and Radnorshire, one of the most beautiful constituencies in the country.

It is also the largest constituency in England and Wales – something that I’m sure some Members here will have discovered during the recent by-election when searching for another elusive farmhouse up yet another long and scenic track.

Brecon and Radnorshire is home to strong and resilient communities, some of which are Welsh speaking.

Sadly, many of the libraries, banks and post offices in these communities have closed in recent years, but despite this, there is a real joy for life in the old counties of Radnorshire and Brecknockshire (as well as a healthy rivalry between them) that makes sure the mid Wales spirit (yr ysbryd) is alive and well.

Many Members here will have had the luxury of making their maiden speeches in the weeks and months following a General Election, looking forward to many years of a full Parliamentary term ahead. Mine couldn’t be in more different circumstances…

On the night of the by-election, I promised the people of Brecon and Radnorshire that I would tell the Prime Minister, wherever he may be, exactly why a no-deal Brexit would be damaging for my constituents.

Well I am delighted that my very first vote as the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire last night was to help Parliament take back control of the agenda and do everything possible to prevent us leaving the EU without a deal – including speaking in this debate today!

When it comes to a no-deal Brexit, we need to stop talking in terms of the hypothetical and the theoretical and we need to start talking with candour about the real and damaging consequences it would bring.

A no-deal Brexit would be damaging for everyone in my constituency, but particularly for the people who are the lifeblood of Brecon and Radnorshire – the farmers.

Welsh farmers export 40% of their lamb. Over 90% of that goes to Europe. Currently, if farmers in Brecon and Radnorshire export to the EU, export tariffs are zero.

A no-deal Brexit would mean 48% tariffs on lamb exports. This would risk putting farmers in Brecon and Radnorshire and right across Wales out of business.

I will be using my votes today to ensure that a no-deal Brexit is avoided as that would be catastrophic for the people of Brecon and Radnorshire.

Whether people voted Remain or Leave, they did not vote for a no-deal Brexit that would make them poorer.

They did not vote for long waits for life-saving medicines.

And they did not vote for a decline in our country’s environmental standards.

Mr Speaker, I am extremely privileged to be able to serve the wonderful people of Brecon and Radnorshire and shall do my utmost to be an MP they are proud of.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 5th Sep - 1:42pm
    I think it’s important that you believe your daughter is equal to a boy/man. That comment in Parliament was a political ploy trying to demean...
  • User AvatarMartin 5th Sep - 1:40pm
    I have seen it claimed (by a local member) that the Eastbourne local party are in accord with Stephen Lloyd. I am a touch sceptical;...
  • User AvatarTonyH 5th Sep - 1:30pm
    Four MPs defecting to us: 2 from Labour, 2 from the Tories. 2 men, 2 women. 2 from BME backgrounds, 2 not. It's actually looking...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 5th Sep - 1:26pm
    Kudos to Luciana Berger for taking this common-sense step. She is a powerful voice in British politics. Rachel Johnson could do worse than follow her...
  • User AvatarRoss McLean 5th Sep - 1:24pm
    John Marriott - In Holyrood I believe an MSP needs to insert their unique voting card into the slot on their desk before they can...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 5th Sep - 1:17pm
    Great speech Jane.