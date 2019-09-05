The Voice

Layla Moran on Question Time tonight

By | Thu 5th September 2019 - 10:18 pm

For once, in a week when the Liberal Democrats have attracted two new MPs and played a huge role in the cross party efforts to pass the legislation to protect us from a No Deal Brexit, the party will be represented on Question Time.

Layla Moran will be representing the party. The other panellists include Iain Dale, whose fringe show she appeared on in Edinburgh, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Labour’s Emily Thornberry, Conservative Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and the Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice.

Watch on BBC1 at 10:35 or catch up on iPlayer.

  • User AvatarLee GeraghtyGeraghty 5th Sep - 11:11pm
    The only reason Emily Thornbury won’t commit to a General Election is she knows Labour will never be elected as long as Jeremy Corbyn is...
  • User AvatarSteve Comer 5th Sep - 10:31pm
    This article states: "The BVI, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have competitive financial services industries, " come off it! What this really means is: "The...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 5th Sep - 9:55pm
    Very welcome news about Luciana, following on so soon after Phillip Lee. Possibly, there are a few more “in the pipeline”. The speculation is that...
  • User AvatarHywel 5th Sep - 9:35pm
    "Fourthly, many complain about Dr Lee’s conservative views on LGBT rights. I say this: LGBT rights are on a slow and steady march forwards." I...
  • User AvatarHywel 5th Sep - 9:30pm
    "I have been at a lot of training sessions over the years since approved as a PPC in 2014. I can not remember any ALDC...
  • User AvatarMike Read 5th Sep - 8:58pm
    Chipping Barnet does not Yet have a Lib Dem PPC.