LibLink: Willie Rennie We can change the course of the UK with Jo Swinson

Willie Rennie writes for the Herald, saying that the Liberal Democrats can win big in the coming election because we have the solutions to the current chaos.
He explains why we have to wait a few weeks to have that election:
So we want an election before the end of the year but I’m afraid we can’t trust the Prime Minister to abide by the law of the land and request an extension to negotiations with Europe. So we need to hold his feet to the fire until he does and until we have seen an end to the no deal aspirations of this reckless Prime Minister. That means waiting until November before we choose a new Parliament.
Jo offers fresh leadership at a time of crisis and we can stop Brexit.
It’s not necessary or desirable to break up the UK in response to the possible break from the European Union because we have another way. We can stop Brexit together across the UK.
I draw hope from millions who marched in London to stop Brexit or the six million who signed up to revoke Article 50, or the hundreds of thousands of people who backed the Liberal Democrats in the European Elections.
And we are absolutely going for it:
And with the rise of the Liberal Democrats, we are best placed to challenge the SNP right across Scotland. Our ambitions are not limited and we can win many seat to start the drive for change here. We can win back North East Fife from the SNP and their ultra-thin margin of just two votes but we can win so much more too.
We can change the course of the UK with Jo Swinson and an agenda for change. Scotland should be part of that change. Join us.
You can read the whole article here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
New Polling shows that a Majority of Voters (with an opinion) now consider both Tories & Labour to be “Extreme”. The ground is shifting but it will take time to work through to Voting intentions, the Polling for those remains stable for now. An Election “Now” would solve nothing & might make things a lot worse – imagine the chaos of a No-Deal Brexit overseen by a Tory Government with a safe Majority but less than a third of the Vote.
We need Time, the longer any Election can be delayed the more chance that we can get out of this mess.
A good article by Willie Rennie. Willie has a good record when it comes to campaigns. It was while he was area organiser for the South West of England, that we made notable advances, in St Ives , South West Cornwall, West Devon , Torbay , Taunton, Somerton and Frome, North Avon, and Western Supermare. Willie’s experience will be vital when the General Election comes.
I gave thought many elections over the years. As an eight year old I leafleted in my home constituency of North Dorset, that was in 1974. The candidate was the Late Philip Watkins. Philip was the party treasurer at the time.
The Lib Dems , are in a great place to make gains in the election. A week in politics is a long time.
Jo has had yet another good week, political foes recognise the potentional of the Lib Dems. Michael Fallon suggests the melt down happening in the Conservative party, will drive 5 million remain Tory voters towards Remain parties. He suspects Remain Voters moving to the Lib Dems.
Also Ken Clarke suggesting that he will lend us his vote.
Willie is a great campaigner , and is very canny , I suspect he will pour resources into Jo’s seat, and ensure she holds it. While consolidating in the seats held in Scotland , and in targets such as North East Fife.
The other issue is making sure we resource the seats held by our MPs who joined us. Or move them to target seats.
We need two candidates for Twickenham and Norfolk of a high standing to hold the seats.
The Lib Dems must run on a radical manefesto, with that strong remain message at the core.
BREXIT IS A SCAM that we must eradicate. The London Economic.Com/Politics has looked at the Paradise Paoers where prominent Brexiteers are mentioned. Mogg,Banks ,Barclay brothers. Even Lord Rothermere could gain from us leaving. They and others? They have a clear objective of getting out of the EU before January 2020. This is when the EU laws on Tax Avoidance legislation in Overseas Territories comes into play. They cannot then get away with tax avoidance and evasion. As the above own the right wing press could this be why their has been little coverage of the Paradise Papers. Certain people have a clear agenda to get out of the EU cos it is a threat to them and the power they hold.. Johnson worked for some of these papers, with complicit articles.
@Paul Barker – if delaying the GE to beyond 31/10 results in a withdrawal agreement not based on the May-Robbins mess, then fine
https://lawyersforbritain.org/avoiding-the-trap-how-to-move-on-from-theresa-mays-withdrawal-agreement
However, I think that the delay is more likely to produce a BoJo-Farage Pact on Farage’s terms (no deal brexit).
I can’t help but feel that many of those who advocate delay are exhibiting the same kind of naivete as the British and French governments between March 1939 and the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.
A simple radical message;
Stop playing the fiddle while the world is burning.
Challenge the real enemies, not the fictitious one
Revoke Article 50
Combat Climate Change
Tackle inequality
Make the voice of Great Britain great again.