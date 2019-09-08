Mark Valladares

7-8 September 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Sun 8th September 2019 - 11:00 pm

Swinson: Rudd resignation another blow to Boris Johnson

Responding to the news that Amber Rudd has quit both the cabinet and the Conservative Party, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:

Amber Rudd’s resignation is yet another blow to Boris Johnson and his reckless plans to crash the country out of Europe without a deal. His disregard for the country’s interest and those who are meant to be his colleagues is symbolic of how broken our politics has become.

As this Government continues to decay, the need and urgency to stop Brexit cannot be clearer – we need a people’s vote with the option to remain.

Raab shows Govt’s disregard for democracy and the rule of law

This morning Dominic Raab stated that if the bill, which forces Boris Johnson to ask the EU for an extension to rule out no-deal, passes on Monday, the Conservative Government will “test to the limit” what they are required to do.

Following these comments, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:

Dominic Raab’s comments that the Government will “test to the limit” how they can get around the Bill set to force Boris Johnson to ask for an extension just shows there is no bar for how low they will stoop.

This law, set to pass on Monday, will prevent us dangerously crashing out of Europe without a deal and to try and ignore that is just another authoritarian move by Boris Johnson.

These actions show a total disregard for our democracy and the rule of law. Boris Johnson is trampling on the very values and principles the United Kingdom has been founded upon.

With Boris Johnson so determined to discard our democracy, the Liberal Democrats will keep fighting to prevent a dangerous no-deal, to protect our democracy, and to get us out of this Brexit mess with a People’s Vote.

