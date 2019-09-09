New issue of Liberator out

The Liberator Collective

Mon 9th September 2019

Issue 397 of Liberator will soon be on its way to subscribers and the free sample articles for this issue are former Tory MP – now a Lib Dem – Harold Elletson on why Boris Johnson has no ‘bottom’, and Roger Hayes on how the Lib Dems can start to rebuild a broken Britain.

See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk 

Liberator will be on sale at our stall in Bournemouth along with the new songbook – come and see us.

Also in this issue:

ANOTHER ALLIANCE? – Should there be a Remain Alliance involving Liberal Democrats at any imminent general election? Liberator canvassed some views, this is what we got

IS IT OUR FAULT? – Pro-European politicians have been too scared to make a robust case for the EU, and that includes the Liberal Democrats says David Grace

THE LEADER OF THE PACK – Jonathan Calder looks at the Social Liberal Forum’s new book on liberal ideas Wolves in the Forest

JUST THIS ONCE – The enormity of Brexit demands that Remain parties stand aside for each other, says Naomi Smith

THOUGHT SLAVERY WAS ABOLISHED? – Modern slavery is rife despite legislation, with UK nationals often the victims, says Isabelle Parasram

BRAZIL: BACK TO DARKNESS – A supported of torture, military dictatorship and white supremacy rules a potential economic giant and makes Donald Trump look like a liberal. Jonathan Fryer reports

THIS MAY NOT LAST LONG – Liberal Democrat MEPs have no idea how long they will serve in Brussels, but are making the most of their opportunities, says Jane Brophy

INDIA SEES A LANDSLIDE – First-past-the-post has allowed populist nationalists a huge victory in India. Seth Thevoz reports

RADICAL LOVE TO FIGHT FARAGE – Beki Sellick fought the Brexit Party in Peterborough, can an example from Turkey help see it off?

SECRETS OF THE FEDERAL BOARD – The board doesn’t work as intended and the party presidency can’t, says Gordon Lishman

RENT ASUNDER – Regulating rent increases should be a matter of intergenerational fairness, says John Bryant

OBITUARY: GEOFF TORDOFF – Michael Meadowcroft pays tribute to the chair who saw the party through the Thorpe scandal

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website.  See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

