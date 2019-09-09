New Issue of Liberator Out

Issue 397 of Liberator will soon be on its way to subscribers and the free sample articles for this issue are former Tory MP – now a Lib Dem – Harold Elletson on why Boris Johnson has no ‘bottom’, and Roger Hayes on how the Lib Dems can start to rebuild a broken Britain.

Also in this issue:

ANOTHER ALLIANCE? – Should there be a Remain Alliance involving Liberal Democrats at any imminent general election? Liberator canvassed some views, this is what we got

IS IT OUR FAULT? – Pro-European politicians have been too scared to make a robust case for the EU, and that includes the Liberal Democrats says David Grace

THE LEADER OF THE PACK – Jonathan Calder looks at the Social Liberal Forum’s new book on liberal ideas Wolves in the Forest

JUST THIS ONCE – The enormity of Brexit demands that Remain parties stand aside for each other, says Naomi Smith

THOUGHT SLAVERY WAS ABOLISHED? – Modern slavery is rife despite legislation, with UK nationals often the victims, says Isabelle Parasram

BRAZIL: BACK TO DARKNESS – A supported of torture, military dictatorship and white supremacy rules a potential economic giant and makes Donald Trump look like a liberal. Jonathan Fryer reports

THIS MAY NOT LAST LONG – Liberal Democrat MEPs have no idea how long they will serve in Brussels, but are making the most of their opportunities, says Jane Brophy

INDIA SEES A LANDSLIDE – First-past-the-post has allowed populist nationalists a huge victory in India. Seth Thevoz reports

RADICAL LOVE TO FIGHT FARAGE – Beki Sellick fought the Brexit Party in Peterborough, can an example from Turkey help see it off?

SECRETS OF THE FEDERAL BOARD – The board doesn’t work as intended and the party presidency can’t, says Gordon Lishman

RENT ASUNDER – Regulating rent increases should be a matter of intergenerational fairness, says John Bryant

OBITUARY: GEOFF TORDOFF – Michael Meadowcroft pays tribute to the chair who saw the party through the Thorpe scandal

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

