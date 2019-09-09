In case you missed it… How the Welsh did for Margaret Thatcher

While I was in Sheffield last week, I was browsing BBC Sounds

I came across a 2015 documentary by Robert Orchard called “A Very Welsh Coup”. I had not previously come across this programme or, indeed, the theory that the downfall of Margaret Thatcher was brought about by the Welsh. It is worth a listen. I was slightly gobsmacked that most of the main players in the downfall of Mrs T were from the Celtic Principality:

Geoffrey Howe from Port Talbot

Michael Heseltine from Swansea

Plus those with supporting roles:

Neil Kinnock, Opposition leader, from Tredegar

Tristan Garrel-Jones, Chief Whip, from Swansea

Anthony Meyer, first stalking horse candidate against Thatcher, MP for West Flintshire though born in London

Kenneth Baker from Monmouthshire

You can listen to this intriguing programme on BBC Sounds here.

