In case you missed it… How the Welsh did for Margaret Thatcher

By | Mon 9th September 2019 - 11:55 am

While I was in Sheffield last week, I was browsing BBC Sounds.

I came across a 2015 documentary by Robert Orchard called “A Very Welsh Coup”. I had not previously come across this programme or, indeed, the theory that the downfall of Margaret Thatcher was brought about by the Welsh. It is worth a listen. I was slightly gobsmacked that most of the main players in the downfall of Mrs T were from the Celtic Principality:

  • Geoffrey Howe from Port Talbot
  • Michael Heseltine from Swansea

Plus those with supporting roles:

  • Neil Kinnock, Opposition leader, from Tredegar
  • Tristan Garrel-Jones, Chief Whip, from Swansea
  • Anthony Meyer, first stalking horse candidate against Thatcher, MP for West Flintshire though born in London
  • Kenneth Baker from Monmouthshire

You can listen to this intriguing programme on BBC Sounds here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

