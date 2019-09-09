In case you missed it… How the Welsh did for Margaret Thatcher

While I was in Sheffield last week, I was browsing BBC Sounds.
I came across a 2015 documentary by Robert Orchard called “A Very Welsh Coup”. I had not previously come across this programme or, indeed, the theory that the downfall of Margaret Thatcher was brought about by the Welsh. It is worth a listen. I was slightly gobsmacked that most of the main players in the downfall of Mrs T were from the Celtic Principality:
- Geoffrey Howe from Port Talbot
- Michael Heseltine from Swansea
Plus those with supporting roles:
- Neil Kinnock, Opposition leader, from Tredegar
- Tristan Garrel-Jones, Chief Whip, from Swansea
- Anthony Meyer, first stalking horse candidate against Thatcher, MP for West Flintshire though born in London
- Kenneth Baker from Monmouthshire
You can listen to this intriguing programme on BBC Sounds here.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.