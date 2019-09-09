An unusual piece of street furniture seen in Sheffield

Like most of us, I have spent an inordinate amount of time wandering around the streets of England and Wales. But last week in Sheffield was the first time I have seen one of these.

It is really remarkable.

It was at the junction of High Cliffe Road, Sheffield.

The Historic England website describes it as:

Electric transformer. c1900. Cast-iron. Made by the British Electric Transformer Co., of Hayes, Middlesex. Circular column approx 1m in diameter and 2.5m high, with vertical ribs and horizontal bands. Panelled frieze, and cornice with egg-and-dart ornament. Shallow conical top with ball finial. 2 pairs of doors on opposite sides, the upper pairs smaller. An early example of electricity distribution equipment.

I ought to add that the lovely team in Sheffield are working very hard but could do with your help. Please come along and help in Sheffield Hallam as soon as possible. You too can experience the loveliness of the Hallam constituency and receive a warm Sheffield welcome!

The details of how you can help are here.

