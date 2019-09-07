Caron Lindsay

+++Breaking…Angela Smith MP joins the Liberal Democrats

By | Sat 7th September 2019 - 9:57 pm

Now we are 17.

Angela Smith, the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, who joined Change UK from Labour back in February has tonight announced that she had joined us.

Angela said:

I am delighted to be joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats. We need a more inclusive, tolerant politics for our country that values diversity. The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party to stop Brexit and build a society that gives opportunities to everyone, tackle the climate crisis and invest in our public services.

We are facing a national crisis and people deserve better than the choice of the old two parties. I am relishing continuing my work with the Liberal Democrats to not only fight against Brexit but to also campaign for the constitutional reform needed to mend our broken politics.

Jo welcomed her to the party:

In February, Angela made the brave decision to leave the Labour Party after over forty years of membership, because of the mishandling of anti-Semitism claims and Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit.

“Now, she follows Chuka Umunna, Dr Sarah Wollaston, Dr Phillip Lee and Luciana Berger in joining the Liberal Democrats’ rapidly growing Parliamentary team. We welcome Angela’s commitment to stopping Brexit, and to building a fairer, more liberal society.

“The Liberal Democrats have always been an inclusive party, and our doors are open to anyone who shares our liberal values, and our commitment to a fair, free and open society.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoss McLean 7th Sep - 9:57pm
    Sunday Times is apparently reporting that it's Angela Smith.
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 7th Sep - 9:52pm
    - because he is right, according to Mark Pack. Quite dizzying, all this, but splendid!
  • User AvatarMartin Land 7th Sep - 9:47pm
    Angela Smith
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 7th Sep - 9:46pm
    OK, so it's Angela Smith. Shame it will barely warrant a passing mention now.
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 7th Sep - 9:45pm
    ....and tonight's prize goes to Sean Hagan.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th Sep - 9:41pm
    @ Chris Bertram. And, according to the Sunday Times, six other members of the Cabinet share Ms Rudd's views. Looks like the Johnson government is...