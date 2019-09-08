Ruth Bright

Ruth Davidson and the Dinosaurs

By | Sun 8th September 2019 - 9:10 am

Whereas the thought of being on the road fighting two elections in twenty months would once have fired me up; the threat of spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with dread.

So said former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in her resignation letter last week.

Most campaigners, candidates or MPs will know exactly what she meant when she said those words. Politics can be fun, addictive and all-consuming (especially in these extraordinary times) but we nearly all reach a point when home and hearth tug in a way that canvassing a whole street in the rain certainly does not!

Even 14 years later I am haunted by the words of my toddler daughter when I was a busy parliamentary candidate. Playing with her plastic animals she told her babysitter: “This is Baby dinosaur. This is Daddy dinosaur. But Mummy dinosaur is at a meeting”.

Jo Swinson and Ruth Davidson have been inspiring role models for working mothers. They have both been honest that it isn’t easy. Obviously the pressure on them as party leaders is vastly greater than on us bog standard PPCs. But Davidson and Swinson did at least have two things that pregnant parliamentary candidates do not: 

  1. A salary 
  2. Maternity Leave

We are told that a party committee is at long last about to grant Lib Dem PPCs the right to maternity leave. In the past the party has used the weight of current events as an excuse not to grant rights to pregnant candidates. Plans were shelved because of the 2015 election and then the 2017 election. The snap election of 2019 must not be used as another excuse. We must find a way. And those of us who stood in past should offer help to pregnant candidates or candidates with babies so they can do it all – even at election time!

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Sep - 10:34am
    @ Thomas, "nationalization itself was also very costly since a large sum of money was spent on compensating owners." It doesn't work like that. In...
  • User Avatarexpats 8th Sep - 10:27am
    Thomas 8th Sep '19 - 9:20am.........................expats – “If he didn’t mean that then it’s a good job for most of us that it was a...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 8th Sep - 10:00am
    https://www.markpack.org.uk/159696/ken-clarke-i-might-vote-for-the-liberal-democrats/
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 8th Sep - 9:25am
    David M: "We’re in a national emergency and both the main parties are deliberately and brutally narrowing themselves"
  • User AvatarThomas 8th Sep - 9:20am
    expats - "If he didn’t mean that then it’s a good job for most of us that it was a Labour. rather than a Liberal...
  • User AvatarThomas 8th Sep - 9:15am
    Mick Taylor - nationalization itself was also very costly since a large sum of money was spent on compensating owners. About other countries, France did...