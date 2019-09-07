Caron Lindsay

Is Jo trying to tell us something?

By | Sat 7th September 2019 - 5:30 pm

She does love her cryptic tweets, does our leader.

Of course, she could just be introducing her boys to one of the best films of all time.

If she is, she could take inspiration from this song which should be our anthem in the weeks leading up to the expected General Election. Certainly, Jo is determined to absolutely go for it, with no limit to our ambitions.

Let’s hope we are soon saying this to Boris Johnson and his dangerous, reckless, deeply unpleasant band of charlatans and thugs.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatartheakes 7th Sep - 5:01pm
    Suspect the PM will introduce a Referendum, legally binding, before he finally loses it.
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 7th Sep - 4:52pm
    Events continue to make us a credible alternative. Our messaging will be key in translating that into votes and seats. It must be relevant, topical...
  • User Avatarexpats 7th Sep - 4:30pm
    Geoffrey Payne 7th Sep '19 - 3:25pm..................The 1945 Labour government was a great government. Labour should get credit for the implementation. But it was Social...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 7th Sep - 4:28pm
    But an opinion poll yesterday showed the Cons doing much better in a pre 31st Oct GE than post -where they would lose 9% to...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 7th Sep - 4:18pm
    Boris Johnson must think that men don’t do preparation and studying to call someone a “girly swot”. His use of that and the old fashioned...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 7th Sep - 4:17pm
    The Times 7/9/19 pages 12-13 has an interview with Nicholas Soames, one of the 21 MPs deprived of the Tory whip this week. The headline...