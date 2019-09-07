Is Jo trying to tell us something?

She does love her cryptic tweets, does our leader.

Of course, she could just be introducing her boys to one of the best films of all time.

If she is, she could take inspiration from this song which should be our anthem in the weeks leading up to the expected General Election. Certainly, Jo is determined to absolutely go for it, with no limit to our ambitions.

Let’s hope we are soon saying this to Boris Johnson and his dangerous, reckless, deeply unpleasant band of charlatans and thugs.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings